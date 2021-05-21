Letter: A needed antidote

This letter is written to express my concern about how Rep. Kevin McCarthy is behaving as the leader of the GOP representatives in the U.S. House. What he has done and continues to do along with his GOP colleagues undermines our Democratic Republic and Constitution. His, and their, support of former President Trump’s Big Lie as well as trying to overturn the 2020 election are so contrary to what our country stands for and what I risked my life for, as have thousands of others.