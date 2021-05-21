newsbreak-logo
Letter: A needed antidote

By MATTHEW LEE -
Concord Monitor
 21 hours ago

Jonathan Baird’s piece (“What Rick Santorum Got Wrong,” Monitor, 5/17) was a much-needed antidote to Bill Bunker’s recent near-apoplectic diatribe on Critical Race Theory (CRT). While Mr. Bunker sees demons everywhere and a conspiracy of “the left” to brainwash the impressionable, Mr. Baird shows how CRT can refocus a period in American history when we systematically removed and annihilated large numbers of Indigenous tribes who stood in the way of America’s policy of expansionism. My thanks to Mr. Baird for a well-documented piece that helps us reassess a period of American history long in need of historical adjustment.

