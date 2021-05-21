newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

‘I’m broken and my only sin was being a woman’ – Gabrielle Goliath’s survivors

The Guardian
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe event that shaped Gabrielle Goliath’s life as an artist happened when she was nine years old: a schoolfriend was killed in an act of domestic violence, the details of which have never been clear. “It would have been an accident,” she says, from her home in Johannesburg, 30 years on. “But, you know, when these things happen within a family, no one outside of those four walls knows exactly what went on.” She commemorated her friend in a 2010 photographic work, Berenice 10-28, which invited 19 young black women – so-called “surrogates” – to sit for a portrait, each representing one of the 19 years that Berenice had missed.

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Family Violence#Sexual Slavery#Sexual Violence#Single Women#Sexual Assault#South African#Un#Roulette#Shaped Gabrielle Goliath#Survivors#Murdered Women#Remembrance#Song#Unbearable Memories#Racial Slavery#Elegy#Gender Based Violence#Confrontation#Emotional Core
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
News Break
Society
Country
Sweden
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
Related
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Subnormal: A British Scandal review – the racist nightmare that scarred black children for life

Those who saw Small Axe, Steve McQueen’s masterful series of standalone dramas, will no doubt remember the powerful final episode. Education told the story of a 12-year-old boy, Kingsley, who has trouble reading and is sent to a “special school”. It wass part of an unofficial segregation policy in the 1960s, which saw hundreds of black children labelled “educationally subnormal” and moved out of mainstream schools by the state. Subnormal: A British Scandal (BBC One) is a crystal-clear documentary by Lyttanya Shannon (McQueen is executive producer), which shares the true story. Its subtitle is damning. It was indeed a scandal.
MinoritiesHuffingtonPost

For Asian American Women, Racism And Misogyny Have Always Been Intertwined

In March, when a white gunman in Georgia killed six women of Asian descent in a string of shootings, many Asian American and Pacific Islanders, especially AAPI women, were horrified — but not surprised. AAPI women and girls know all too well the toxic combination of racism and misogyny, which is often reinforced through media and culture. And, as a new report released Thursday lays out, AAPI women have experienced the consequences of that toxicity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Brazilian comedian’s Covid-19 death unites nation in grief

RIO DE JANEIRO — Paulo Gustavo, a popular comedian whose character Dona Herminia dealt with everyday family and LGBTQ issues in some of Brazil’s biggest-box office movies and television shows, died of Covid-19, sparking an outpouring of grief across a country polarized by the pandemic. He was 42. Gustavo died...
CelebritiesKQED

Examining the Politics of Madonna's 'Truth or Dare,' 30 Years Later

It wasn't just Madonna's relationships with her dancers, either. At one genuinely vulnerable point, she is seen dedicating a concert to her friend Keith Haring, who had recently lost his life to AIDS-related complications. Later, we see her lunching with her friend Sandra Bernhard, as the two casually discuss the woman Bernhard is sleeping with.
Yogapsiloveyou.xyz

Why I’ve Struggled Being a Friendly Woman

I’m super friendly. I smile pretty much all of the time. I remember your name and the names of your dog, spouse, and/or children. I will remember that you are training for a triathlon or visiting an exotic location soon, and I’ll ask you about it when I see you six months to a year later.
Books & LiteratureTufts Daily

‘Radicalizing Her: Why Women Choose Violence’ celebrates female fighters

Content warning: This article discusses political and sexual violence, extreme restrictions on reproductive rights and incarceration. On April 30, Harvard Book Store hosted a conversation between Jocelyn Viterna, professor of sociology at Harvard University and the author of “Women in War: The Micro-processes of Mobilization in El Salvador” (2013), and Nimmi Gowrinathan, discussing Gowrinathan’s new book, “Radicalizing Her: Why Women Choose Violence” (2021). Working largely with women in Sri Lanka, Eritrea, Pakistan and Colombia, Gowrinathan covers over two decades’ worth of narratives; her work provides a nuanced look at female oppression and gendered violence.
MinoritiesPosted by
TheConversationCanada

This Mother’s Day, pay attention to racialized women leading resistance movements, like Tamil mothers

On Mother’s Day in 2009, over 2,000 Tamil protesters stepped onto Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway, chanting “no more genocide,” blocking every lane of the highway, bringing traffic to a standstill. These protests were in response to an atrocity that took place near the end of the Sri Lankan civil war, a war that lasted 26 years and ended with genocide. The atrocity saw tens of thousands of Tamil civilians lured by the Sri Lankan government into “no fire zones”, and trapped under gunfire. When news broke, Toronto Tamils took to the streets to demand justice after months of peaceful protests, hunger strikes...
KidsPosted by
TheMighty

To My Daughter With Down Syndrome: I’m With You

Things that come easy to me are mountains to you, but I’ll help you climb them. Words that are easy for me may be hard for you, but I’ll help you say them. Getting dressed is easy for me. It takes more time for you, but I don’t mind waiting.
Minoritiesthequakercampus.org

When Will There Be Justice For Indigenous Women?

Earlier this month, two men were running along a highway in Vancouver Island. During their run, they found a small display of several red dresses that had been placed in nearby trees. Without a second thought, they decided to take the dresses down. They used tree branches to do so, throwing the dresses on the ground once they had removed them. After all of the dresses had been removed, the men continued their run.
Moviesbaystatebanner.com

‘Death by Life’ virtual opera tells incarcerated individuals’ stories

Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. In the wake of the murder of George Floyd last May, Cerise Jacobs and her activist opera company White Snake Projects knew they wanted to contribute to the Black Lives Matter cause in a more significant way than a solidarity press release. And so they created “Death by Life,” a virtual opera delving into the stories of prisoners impacted by mass incarceration and the victimization of Black and brown people.
Beauty & Fashionindiacurrents.com

I Walk With My ForeMothers When I Wear My Streedhan, ‘Woman’s Wealth’.

Desi Roots, Global Wings – a monthly column focused on the Indian immigrant experience. On Mother’s Day, as on all others, I was thinking of my mother and grandmother. Even though they are no more, they are very much present in my everyday life. This is partly thanks to the gold jewelry—a chain, a pair of small earrings, and bangles—that they bequeathed to me. These items matter to me not because of their (modest) monetary value but because of what they signify.
Sex Crimeskiss951.com

Let’s Walk For BRAVE STEP

If you love looking up at the sky and enjoying nature on your daily walk, I’m with you! I love walking by myself, but would love for you to join in virtually May 17th to May 23rd. If you join in, you’re helping to raise funds for services for people who have survived sexual violence. I am passionate about helping people find help, because the struggle is real. Did you know that the non-profit, BRAVE STEP has developed programs to support the survivor, their loved ones and community? Sexual violence impacts us all and I’m so glad that Uwharrie Bank is collaborating on this event.