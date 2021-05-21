How I Shop: 'Younger' and 'Milkwater' Star Molly Bernard

As far as life-altering snap decisions go, the one made by Milo (Molly Bernard) early in “Milkwater” seems like a good one, realizing she’ll solve two problems in one if only she gives up nine months of her life to carry a baby to term. It wouldn’t be a commitment on her end, but rather gift to Roger (Patrick Breen), the owner of a drag bar she just met who has been long wanted a child of his own, yet has had the dispiriting experience of having two adoptions fall through and another surrogate situation fail to come to pass, while Milo needs something in her life to give it some purpose and taking attention away from the fact that all of her friends are moving in different directions than she is. However, what seems like a win-win at first gradually turns into something else in Morgan Ingrari’s considerate comedy when what she sees as the start of a new friendship with Roger begins to look more like a business transaction, threatening to make her feel abandoned once again when she gives up the baby.