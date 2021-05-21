newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

How I Shop: 'Younger' and 'Milkwater' Star Molly Bernard

By Fawnia Soo Hoo
fashionista.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all buy clothes, but no two people shop the same. It can be a social experience, and a deeply personal one; at times, it can be impulsive and entertaining, at others, purpose-driven, a chore. Where do you shop? When do you shop? How do you decide what you need, how much to spend and what's "you"? These are some of the questions we're putting to prominent figures in our column "How I Shop."

fashionista.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Milo, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Kerouac
Person
Molly Bernard
Person
Hilary Duff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Co#Exercise#Star#Bff#Milkwater#Vod#Non Lauren#French#Younger#Publisher Kelsey Peters#Consultant Patricia Field#Costume#St Mark#Velvet#Italian Nursing Shoes#Soho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Related
TV Serieswmagazine.com

Molly Bernard Wants Her Next Project to Scare Her

Few plucky sidekick characters have stolen the show like Lauren Heller, the devil-may-care PR maven on Younger. Initially booked solely as a pilot guest star, Molly Bernard spun her character into a regular mainstay of the series, often popping up to champion the editors at Millennial Press, Kelsey (played by Bernard’s real-life friend, Hilary Duff) and Liza (played by Broadway icon Sutton Foster). Seven seasons in, and Lauren is fully integrated into the lives of the characters on the beloved series, whether they like it or not.
TV & VideosMarie Claire

The Cast of 'Younger' Plays 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'

Considering the premise of Younger—lying about major factors of your life from your age to your work experience—it would be logical to assume the actors on the show don't know each other so well (or at least, accurately). But turns out, the lying stops on-screen; off-screen, the cast is as honest and chummy as you'd expect after working together for several years.
TV SeriesVulture

Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, and Vulture Commenters Star in This Cute Younger Clip

Let’s ignore that annoying Younger love-triangle for a few moments and get back to the show’s real love story: Liza and Kelsey, forever and always. In this exclusive clip for the season’s eighth episode, debuting Thursday on Paramount+ and Hulu, our gals get some Vulture-commenter love (because, as we know, it isn’t easy to please you weirdos all the time) when they secure a chapter from their Inkubator novelist a spot on our homepage rotator. “They love it,” Kelsey gasps. “Oh my God, our little incubator is taking off!”
Celebritiesimdb.com

It's Not Just the Ladies of Younger Who've Become Irl BFFs

Best friends forever! Younger's Hilary Duff and Molly Bernard may be roommates and close pals onscreen, but their relationship is even deeper off-screen. Bernard officiated Duff's wedding to musician Matthew Koma in 2019, is godmother to Duff's daughter Banks Violet Bair and even flew to Los Angeles for Duff's home birth of baby girl Mae in March 2021. Seems like they're more like family than just work wives! Bernard and Duff are the most recent duo to join the ranks of cutest co-stars turned BFFs. From Insecure's Issa Rae and Ivonne Orji's Instagram-worthy friendship to Sophie Turner and Maisie...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

How I Met Your Mother stars could make appearances in spin-off series

Hilary Duff has teased how much her How I Met Your Mother Hulu spin-off will tie into the original series, suggesting we could be set for some big cameos. How I Met Your Father will see the Lizzie McGuire star take on the role of Sophie who, like Ted Mosby in the original, tells her son the story of how she met his father.
Designers & CollectionsNYLON

The Fashion Essentials You Need To Dress Like A Pop Star

In April, a fashion-inspired trend took over TikTok that had users dressing like their favorite pop stars of the 2000s. From thinking up outfits for rehearsals, signing autographs, hiding from the paparazzi, and on-stage performances, these DIY looks were the ultimate throwback to Y2K fashion and paid homage to the nostalgic (and sometimes fictional) wardrobes of Britney Spears, Hilary Duff, Hannah Montana, and more.
Relationship Adviceawardsdaily.com

‘Milkwater’ is a Touching, Witty Entry into the Surrogacy Canon

Who knew that in the last year we would get three such different–but equally poignant–stories about surrogacy? Values are questioned in Jeremy Hersh’s intimate drama, The Surrogate, while Ed Helms and Patti Harrison navigate the awkwardness of their relationship in Nikole Beckwith’s Together Together. Director Morgan Ingari balances a surprisingly emotional tale with sharp humor in Milkwater, a winning comedy with a fantastic lead performance from Molly Bernard.
Designers & CollectionsPage Six

Alicia Silverstone channels Cher Horowitz for Rodarte

We’re totally buggin’. To unveil their “Clueless”-inspired Fall 2021 collection, Rodarte designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy tapped none other than Alicia Silverstone, the star of the classic 1995 flick. The 44-year-old actress revisited her iconic character for the brand’s look book, slipping into a pink, pearl-buttoned suit with black piping...
Beauty & Fashionnolangroupmedia.com

Kaia Gerber: My mum let me make fashion mistakes

Kaia Gerber appreciates Cindy Crawford allowing her to make "fashion mistakes". The 19-year-old model - who is the daughter of the supermodel and Rande Gerber - is happy her mum allowed her to experiment with her wardrobe as it helped her to find her own style. In a clip for...
Moviesslugmag.com

Film Review: Milkwater

As a queer person, it’s been interesting to watch movie studios grapple with LGBTQ+ inclusivity in the media they produce. Especially for films that have a larger financial backing—such as last year’s Happiest Season—there’s a very apparent identity crisis about who the movie is for: Is it for straight people? Queer people? Are they trying to do both? The production companies know they need to appeal to demands for equal representation, but they also need to ensure that they’re making a guaranteed profit. The result is usually a mishmash of in-group references mixed with Dan Levy, all coated in awkward messaging about how we’re “really all the same after all.” It’s not just big studio movies that have this problem either—even smaller productions like Milkwater still struggle to determine its target audience.
Hair CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

Leo, Is That You? Oh Wait, It's Just Emma Corrin and Her New Inverted Bob Haircut

Emma Corrin decided to take the inspiration she felt from '90s heartthrobs for the 2021 awards season and make it a part of her permanent image — and if you thought she looked cool before, get a load of her new style. On Wednesday, the star of The Crown posted a series of photos on Instagram Stories of her undergoing a hair change before showing off the final result — an inverted bob — with a photo on her feed.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

How I Shop (Beauty Edition): Charlotte Palermino

Our "How I Shop" series documents how prominent figures buy clothes. It can be a social experience, and a deeply personal one; at times, it can be impulsive and entertaining, at others, purpose-driven, a chore. The same goes for beauty — and there's a whole lot to unpack in the way we discover, test and purchase hair, skin, makeup, fragrance and wellness products. Now, we're delving into all of it with "How I Shop: Beauty Edition."
Designers & Collectionspapermag.com

Alicia Silverstone Is Rodarte's Latest Muse

Rodarte may be known for their dreamy runway shows and fantastical sets, but their clever lookbooks have always been just as captivating. Take the LA-based label's Spring 2020 lookbook, for instance, which starred January Jones and Kiernan Shipka in glamorous ball gowns against a garden backdrop for a fabulous Mad Men reunion of sorts. Or Fall 2018's portraits of Rodarte sister Kate and Laura Mulleavy's closest friends: Chloe and Halle, Grimes, Kim Gordon and a very pregnant Kirsten Dunst.
Apparelfashionista.com

How I Shop: Lana Condor

We all buy clothes, but no two people shop the same. It can be a social experience, and a deeply personal one; at times, it can be impulsive and entertaining, at others, purpose-driven, a chore. Where do you shop? When do you shop? How do you decide what you need, how much to spend and what's "you"? These are some of the questions we're putting to prominent figures in our column "How I Shop."
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Morgan Ingari on Seeing Things Through in “Milkwater”

As far as life-altering snap decisions go, the one made by Milo (Molly Bernard) early in “Milkwater” seems like a good one, realizing she’ll solve two problems in one if only she gives up nine months of her life to carry a baby to term. It wouldn’t be a commitment on her end, but rather gift to Roger (Patrick Breen), the owner of a drag bar she just met who has been long wanted a child of his own, yet has had the dispiriting experience of having two adoptions fall through and another surrogate situation fail to come to pass, while Milo needs something in her life to give it some purpose and taking attention away from the fact that all of her friends are moving in different directions than she is. However, what seems like a win-win at first gradually turns into something else in Morgan Ingrari’s considerate comedy when what she sees as the start of a new friendship with Roger begins to look more like a business transaction, threatening to make her feel abandoned once again when she gives up the baby.
Beauty & Fashionnuevoculture.com

How Stylist Stella Greenspan Gets Dressed

Welcome to How Stylists Dress, a series in which Vogue explores how fashion’s image makers style themselves on a day-to-day basis. This week, we’ve spoken with Stella Greenspan, the woman beloved by New York’s downtowners. If you live in downtown New York, there’s every chance you’ll have seen Stella Greenspan....
Hair CareHelloGiggles

Here's How Hilary Duff's Hairstylist Takes Care Of Her Color-Treated Hair

Have you ever looked at someone, be it a celebrity, influencer, or your childhood best friend, and wondered how they get such good hair? Here, we explore the different hair care routines of people with different hair types, textures, concerns, and goals, and break down what they do to achieve SUCH GOOD HAIR.
MakeupInside the Magic

Hilary Duff Reveals She Wasn’t Sent the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Makeup Line

In March, the popular makeup brand ColourPop released a new makeup line based on the popular early 2000s sitcom, Lizzie McGuire. The Disney Channel show starred Hilary Duff as the title character and ran from 2001 to 2004. Although the show only ran for two seasons, it had a cult-like following and is still fondly remembered by fans today.