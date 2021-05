There have been times in the past year when Scotland has felt like a dark and retrogressive place. Alex Salmond’s acquittal on sexual assault charges prompted an outpouring of online misogyny that manifested itself first in attacks on the complainers and then in a wider lashing out at anything considered “woke”. Those who aligned themselves with the former first minister seized on the SNP’s already-contentious plans to reform the Gender Recognition Act (GRA), so trans people could self-identify, as a wedge issue. They scorned the party’s attempts to increase the number of women, minority ethnic and disabled candidates for the Holyrood election.