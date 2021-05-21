newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Disney's New Spider-Man Ride Features Physical Microtransactions

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrotransactions have long been a lucrative market within video games, and sensing an opportunity to spin that idea off into its theme parks, Disney has revealed that guests can purchase a few power-ups for its new Spider-Man ride opening in June. Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure will open up on June 4 inside Avengers Campus at Disney's California Adventure park, with the attraction featuring an interactive ride that allows fans to fire off webs by moving their arms.

www.gamespot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Games#Nintendo Games#California Adventure#Web Tech#Walt Disney World#Marvel Fans#Exclusive Gear#Avengers Campus#Web Slingers#Rescue Variants#Webs#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Disney
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Get Free Fortnite Items During Creative Mayhem Event

Even if you're the type of Fortnite player who only plays Battle Royale, it may be worth your effort to make some time for Creative mode between now and May 11 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. Players who take part in the Creative Mayhem event will unlock a pair of cosmetics in just 30 minutes of playing time.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Giant Size Amazing Spider-Man: King’s Ransom #1

Everything comes down to this! Kingpin’s quest that violates all natural law! Tombstone and Robbie Robertson’s years’ old enmity! Randy Robertson and Beetle’s timeless love! Boomerang’s scheme! Spider-Man’s whole status quo!. Written by: Nick Spencer. Art by: Roge Antonio. Cover by: Mark Bagley. Page Count: 44 Pages. Release Date: May...
ComicsComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Amusement Pop Up Deals With COVID In Final Days

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure turned a lot of fans' heads when it was announced earlier this year that Part Six, Stone Ocean, would be receiving an anime adaptation in the future, but some bad news has come the anime franchise's way as the amusement "pop-up", Jojo World" has been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. In an official statement released by the pop-up, it seems as if the extension of the Joestar clan in the real world is letting fans know that COVID-19 has worked its way to the area surrounding the event that is planned throughout this year.
MarketsPosted by
Fox News

'Gutfeld!' panel react to Disney's new Snow White ride

'Gutfeld!' panel react to Disney's new Snow White ride. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Comicselpasoheraldpost.com

VLog: TNTM’s Troy reviews Marvel Comics Spider-man’s Shadow #2

Spider-man’s Shadow #2 was not a disappointment. The “what-if?” story of Peter Parker keeping the symbiote and how it would affect him. In this issue we can see how the symbiote is leading Peter to make some questionable decisions. Publisher Description. (W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Phil Noto.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Director Talks Spider-Man's Possible Role; AVENGERS Easter Egg Spotted In Trailer?

The Morbius trailer featured a couple of big nods to Spider-Man, including graffiti of the wall-crawler with the words "Murderer" scrawled across it. However, the biggest hint that the movie takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or a world very much like it) was the inclusion of Spider-Man: Homecoming villain Adrian Toomes played by Michael Keaton.
Moviesredcarpetreporttv.com

Preview Disney and Pixar’s new feature film “Luca” Official Trailer coming to Disney+ #PixarLuca #video

This summer, you’re invited to Portorosso, the Italian Riviera, for Disney and Pixar’s new feature fil, ‘Luca’ coming June 18 to Disney+. About “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

New Venom Trailer Easter Egg Links Film To Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Universe

With the release of the brand new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, fans are already asking "where is Spidey?" And somewhat more importantly, "who is Spidey?" With the continued expansion of the Marvel universe and now several different iterations of the character present, fans want to know which Spider-Man would theoretically be present in the universe the Venom sequel is set in. The new Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer might have given us a clue.
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom 2 Is Set in Its Own World But Has Links to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

A Spider-Man Easter egg in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer has had some Marvel fans suspecting a crossover, but director Andy Serkis says this isn't the case. In the new trailer, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) can be seen reading the Daily Bugle, the newspaper Peter Parker works for as a photographer. The logo is remarkably similar to the stylings the paper had in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, and naturally, many were speculating over what this could mean.
bleedingcool.com

McFarlane Toys Goes Plus Ultra With My Hero Academia Collectibles

My Hero Academia Season 5 has been amazing so far as we see Class 1A take on Class 1B. Both classes are loaded up with remarkable heroes, and it is always exciting to see them use their quirks. McFarlane Toys has been capturing the power of My Hero Academia in action figure form since 2019 and has been very popular. Their 7" figure line features high amounts of detail, and their Katsuki Bakugo even won Toy of the Year in 2019. Since the original release, we have seen a nice assortment of My Hero Academia collectibles release so far, and our friends over at McFarlane Toys sent us the newest 2021 figures. For 2021 we have seen some new additions to the My Hero line with new 5" and 12" figures, cosplay items, and more 7" releases featuring fan-favorite characters. So let's not wait any longer and Go Beyond with some of the newest McFarlane Toys My Hero Academia collectibles.
Video GamesNintendo Life

This Year's Guerrilla Collective Indie Showcase Will Feature Over 80 Games

Although E3 is back this year, last year's indie showcase Guerrilla Collective will also be making a return over three days. This year's showcase will take place on the 5th, 6th and 12th June at 8 AM Pacific / 11am Eastern / 4pm UK. There'll be more than 80 games featured - with developers such as tinyBuild, Innersloth, Humble Games, Thuderful and Raw Fury in attendance. You'll be able to tune in live on Twitch.
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Walt Disney World to reduce physical distancing rules

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World Resort has adjusted its COVID-19 safety precautions for physical distancing on its properties. According to the updated guidelines on the website, physical distancing will still be required. However, some areas will see reduced measures. "Temporary adjustments are still in place to promote physical distancing....
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Enter this new sweepstakes to win a trip to Walt Disney World

Do you want to win a trip for two to Walt Disney World? You can by entering this new sweepstakes. Read on for the details. “Cruel Summer” is a brand new series on Freeform that takes you back to the ’90s. The series takes place three years during the 90s and stars, Olivia Holt.