Disney's New Spider-Man Ride Features Physical Microtransactions
Microtransactions have long been a lucrative market within video games, and sensing an opportunity to spin that idea off into its theme parks, Disney has revealed that guests can purchase a few power-ups for its new Spider-Man ride opening in June. Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure will open up on June 4 inside Avengers Campus at Disney's California Adventure park, with the attraction featuring an interactive ride that allows fans to fire off webs by moving their arms.www.gamespot.com