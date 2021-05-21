newsbreak-logo
Charlie Bit My Finger Is Becoming An NFT, Getting Removed From YouTube

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of first big YouTube viral videos, Charlie Bit My Finger, is set to be removed from YouTube as its owners prepare to sell it as an NFT. That really hurt. After 880 million views, the clip's owners are looking to let one person--and one person alone--have the glory of owning the video. Not only that, but the person who wins the auction will get the chance to make a parody video with Harry and Charlie from the clip.

