Charlie Bit My Finger Is Becoming An NFT, Getting Removed From YouTube

One day after his abrupt exit from American Idol, the show has wiped its YouTube channel of all things Caleb Kennedy. If you visit the show’s YouTube account, you can see performances from every single contestant on the season … with now this notable exception. This stems from an offensive video resurfacing online yesterday from Caleb’s past which has resulted in him no longer being a part of this season. He has apologized for the incident, but the show clearly wants to dissociate themselves from him moving forward. They recognize that his continued presence on their channel would give him s platform through them.