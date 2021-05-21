newsbreak-logo
Researchers experiment with “morphing” food to enable more sustainable packaging. Behold, flat-packed 3D pasta.

By Emma Bryce
anthropocenemagazine.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom conch-shaped pasta shells and the jaunty bow ties of farfalle, pasta in its various forms has become a culinary staple in millions of homes. But its creative 3D shapes also make this foodstuff one of the more inefficient to package and transport: air-filled bags of dried pasta use up large amounts of plastic, and occupy unnecessary amounts of space during storage and transport, leading to more fuel use and higher emissions.

www.anthropocenemagazine.org
#Sustainable Packaging#Morphing#Science Advances#Food Drink#Food Packaging#Plastic Bags#Storage Space#Real Space#Air Space#Syracuse University#3d Shapes#Pasta Packaging#Flat Packed Pasta#Pasta Shapes#Traditional Pasta#Popular Pasta Types#Flat Packed Food#Cooking Pasta#Conch Shaped Pasta Shells#Real Pasta
