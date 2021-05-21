Researchers experiment with “morphing” food to enable more sustainable packaging. Behold, flat-packed 3D pasta.
From conch-shaped pasta shells and the jaunty bow ties of farfalle, pasta in its various forms has become a culinary staple in millions of homes. But its creative 3D shapes also make this foodstuff one of the more inefficient to package and transport: air-filled bags of dried pasta use up large amounts of plastic, and occupy unnecessary amounts of space during storage and transport, leading to more fuel use and higher emissions.www.anthropocenemagazine.org