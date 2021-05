Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards 5/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Washington Wizards are hosting the Indiana Pacers at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 20:00 ET in the final game of the Eastern play-in tournament that will determine the 8th and final seed of the conference. The Wizards finished eighth but lost in the first game of the play-ins by the Boston Celtics, ending their previous two-game winning streak. The Pacers finished ninth and eliminated the Hornets in the first game of the play-in, for their second straight win.