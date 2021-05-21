Tesla's Epic Stock Crash Costs 10 Investors $128 Billion
Telsa stock's cratering price this year is starting to cost true believers in the S&P 500 stock some serious money: $128 billion. And that's in real dollars, not Bitcoin. The top 10 holders of Tesla (TSLA) stock, including founder Elon Musk himself plus big ETF providers like Vanguard and mutual fund companies like Capital Research, saw more than $120 billion in paper wealth vanish from the Jan. 26 high, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. That's based on most currently available holdings data. All top 10 holders took paper losses of $1 billion or more.www.investors.com