Stocks

Tesla's Epic Stock Crash Costs 10 Investors $128 Billion

By MATT KRANTZ
Investor's Business Daily
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTelsa stock's cratering price this year is starting to cost true believers in the S&P 500 stock some serious money: $128 billion. And that's in real dollars, not Bitcoin. The top 10 holders of Tesla (TSLA) stock, including founder Elon Musk himself plus big ETF providers like Vanguard and mutual fund companies like Capital Research, saw more than $120 billion in paper wealth vanish from the Jan. 26 high, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. That's based on most currently available holdings data. All top 10 holders took paper losses of $1 billion or more.

www.investors.com
Stocksthedechained.com

ARK Investment CEO Stands by $500k Bitcoin Price Prediction

Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment, holds a bullish opinion of Bitcoin, predicting the leading crypto asset to attain $500,000 in the future. In an interview with Bloomberg, Wood affirmed that she is still standing on the prediction earlier made about BTC reaching a $500k value soon. According to the CEO “indicators are all suggesting that we are in a capitulation phase, which is a great time to buy, no matter what the asset is.”
Marketscryptoslate.com

Whale holding $15 billion in Dogecoin bought 420.69 DOGE yesterday

Whoever holds the biggest Dogecoin bag seems to share the memecoin’s sense of humor. They bought up a very small amount of DOGE yesterday in a reference to popular memey culture. Who let the DOGE in. DH5yaieqoZN36fDVciNyRueRGvGLR3mr7L, the Dogecoin address which holds an estimated 36.7 billion coins (seemingly accumulating the...
StocksTimes Daily

Stocks end a wobbly day mixed; S&P 500 posts a weekly loss

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index gave up an early gain and ended 0.1% lower Friday, giving the benchmark index its second losing week in a row. Losses for a handful of Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon helped drag the index lower. The Nasdaq gave back 0.5% and the Dow Jones Indsutrial Average rose 0.4%. Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy revs up after more than a year of shutdowns related to the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.62%.
Stocksirmagazine.com

The week in investor relations: ETF inclusion hurts performance, investors back late-cycle stocks and climate rebellions mount

– US large-cap stocks commonly held by ETFs underperform compared with companies that have lower ETF ownership, according to the Financial Times (paywall). The research, conducted by Vincent Deluard, global macro strategist at StoneX, says the poor performance has become more pronounced over recent years. The findings add to concerns by some investors that ETFs lead to crowding in popular stocks, creating bubbles that later burst.
StocksPosted by
Millennial Money

3 Tech Stocks from the Billionaire Betting Against Elon Musk

We’ve said it often here at Millennial Money: 2020 was weird. On the surface, the S&P 500’s 16% return looks “pedestrian” by recent standards, even trailing the prior year’s return. Don’t be fooled: 2020 was a historic year for investors. In fact, the S&P 500 declined 30% in 22 trading days, the fastest sell-off ever (including the Great Depression).
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Close Mixed as Bitcoin Plunge Shakes Markets

Stocks closed mixed to end the week as China's regulation on Bitcoin sent the Nasdaq and S&P into the red. This also marks the S&P's post second straight weekly decline. Keith Fitz-Gerald, Principal at Fitz-Gerald Group, explains why the market has not reacted strongly to the latest counterproposal on the infrastructure bill.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Nvidia sets 4-for-1 stock split, shares rise

Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Friday announced a four-for-one stock split as it looks to make its stock less expensive for investors, sending the chipmaker's shares up 3%. The company's stock, which was last up at over $600 in premarket trading, has gained nearly 12% this year after its value more than doubled in 2020.
Stocksetftrends.com

Stock ETFs Pare Thursday’s Gains Thanks to Fresh Crypto Concerns

On Friday, cryptocurrency news drove stocks and index ETFs to pare gains from the prior session, when they recovered from three consecutive losing days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.32% Friday, after rallying in the previous session. The S&P 500 traded slightly lower meanwhile, after gaining 1.1% Thursday, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.31% over cryptocurrency woes, after advancing more than 1.7% in the prior session.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Hot IPO Stocks Are Back on the Move Friday

The stock market was mixed on Friday, with major market indexes climbing early but then starting to fall back as the morning progressed. Investors remain upbeat about the future of the U.S. economy but worry about inflation and the potential impact on the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates. As of 11 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) was up 246 points to 34,330, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) had picked up 14 points to 4,174. However, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) had given up 13 points to 13,523.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Most-Shorted Stocks Ready to Buy Today

With an attention span of a gnat, it’s no surprise certain investors moved on to the latest and greatest. Today, and without fear of getting squashed like a high-flying bull, it’s time to check out the price charts of three of yesterday’s most-shorted stocks for stronger buying opportunities today. Bitcoin...
MarketsPosted by
Android Police

Robinhood is letting people buy IPOs ahead of its own stock market debut

Ever since the GameStop debacle earlier this year, it seems like stock trading has hit its peak in popularity, and apps like Robinhood help bring the Wall Street experience to your phone. While the platform has certainly run into its fair share of controversy, it's still one of the easiest ways to buy and sell stocks, cryptocurrency, and more. Starting today, Robinhood is adding one more option for investors to check out as IPO Access launches on the service.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks for Opportunistic Investors to Buy Now

It's easy to be a long-term investor when things are going well, but it's much harder to live by those principles when stock prices are falling. That's exactly what you need to do, though. Historically speaking, stocks have increased in value over time. Since 1957, the average annual return of...
Stocksinvezz.com

This pro is waiting for Tesla stock to hit $450 before buying

Tesla is down 19% over the past one-month period. The stock has broken below the 200-day moving average. Analysts see $450 as the proper level to get back involved with Tesla. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been one of the worst performers this year having tumbled 20% year-to-date. Growth stocks...
Stocksfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Investor of 'The Big Short' Fame Bets Against Tesla

Michael Burry, who gained fame for predicting the housing market collapse of 2008, is betting that Tesla stock will fall. The investor, who was played by Christian Bale in the film The Big Short, had about $534 million dollars in put options at the end of the first quarter, according to an SEC filing by his firm.
Stockstesmanian.com

Wedbush Sees Tesla TSLA at $1,000 Despite Short-Term Downturn, ‘Green Tidal Wave’ Incoming

Wedbush sees Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) at $1,000 despite the short-term downturn today, as a "green tidal wave" is coming for the industry. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives believes Tesla will cost $1,000 and the recent downturn will be short-lived, he said CNBC's Squawk Box on May 19. Tesla is currently experiencing a chip shortage, which has led to low sales in China. It is this factor that has a strong, but in fact, only short-term, impact on the price. Wedbush is not waiving "the white flag here on the Tesla bull thesis," said Ives, adding that a "green tidal wave" is coming for the industry. He confirmed that the firm expects the stock to be worth $1,000 in one year.