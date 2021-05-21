newsbreak-logo
Denver, CO

Halal-Certified CBD Company Merges Islam With Hemp

By Hilal Bahcetepe
Westword
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Qu’ran doesn’t explicitly forbid it, marijuana's intoxicating effects are highly contested within the Muslim community, which still debates whether the plant's use is considered haram (forbidden) and whether usage aligns with Islamic values. But CBD, a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis, can be accepted within Islamic law through halal certification as long as it has zero THC in it. And so far, only one company has officially passed the halal check in the United States.

