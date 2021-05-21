Halal-Certified CBD Company Merges Islam With Hemp
Although the Qu'ran doesn't explicitly forbid it, marijuana's intoxicating effects are highly contested within the Muslim community, which still debates whether the plant's use is considered haram (forbidden) and whether usage aligns with Islamic values. But CBD, a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis, can be accepted within Islamic law through halal certification as long as it has zero THC in it. And so far, only one company has officially passed the halal check in the United States.