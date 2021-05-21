newsbreak-logo
As Stock Market Nears Record Highs, Make Sure You Don't Miss Out With This Key Play

By NANCY GONDO
Investor's Business Daily
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors waiting to see how the stock market acts this year have missed out as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average deliver double-digit gains, despite a May slump. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), the biggest ETF in the world, can offer fast and easy access to the stock market. The $352.9 billion fund tracks the S&P 500 index, widely regarded as the benchmark for the U.S. stock market. It holds the 500 biggest publicly traded companies in the U.S., vs. 30 for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

www.investors.com
Person
Warren Buffett
#Technology Stocks#The Stock Market#Stock Investors#Market Share Gains#S P 500#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust#Standard Poor#Aapl#Msft#Amazon Com#Amzn#Alphabet#Johnson Johnson#Tsla#J J#Twitter#Market Cap#Facebook Stock#Double Digit Gains#Financials
