This dog was determined to save this kitten. It's adorable. Chris was on his mountain bike heading down a trail in the woods with his dog Amaretto the other day in Licking County, Ohio. This time, was a little different than normal as Amaretto insisted that his human get off the path and follow him through the woods. In the GoPro video footage you can see Chris get off of his bike and try to keep up with his dog and find out what's going on. The dog leads him to this adorable little kitten. See the video below from the NBC 4.