One of the fortunate things about being a professor is that you have colleagues who are on the leading edge of developing new knowledge. I was excited to hear about a new book (Choosing Courage: The Everyday Guide to Being Brave at Work) written by Professor Jim Detert. The topic is timely given the growing fear that people have speaking up in today’s “cancel culture.” In fact, a discussion I’ve been having with a friend from another university is how can we help those with minority ideologies, identities, and perspectives express themselves and therefore motivate and reward these acts of courageous voice.