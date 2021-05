1. Carolina Hurricanes: 80 Points (36-12-8) Monday night’s loss marked the first time all season that the Canes lost by three or more goals without an empty-net goal being scored against them. It can be tough to separate the optics of losing two games against the team that you are getting ready to play in a playoff series. It is tough to remember that the last two games saw the Hurricanes keep out players due to being banged up and wanting to avoid any further injuries. The Canes have been a buzz saw all season, but it does bring a feeling of uneasiness the first time this season.