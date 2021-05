The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Buffalo Sabres 8-4 last night at PPG Paints Arena. 36-year old Jeff Carter scored four goals in the game last night. It was the first time in his career he reached that mark, and was the 21st time in Penguins team history that a player scored at least four goals in a game. Carter is also the first Penguins to score four goals in a game since Chris Kunitz did so in 2013. The victory moved the Pens two points in front of Washington in the East Division.