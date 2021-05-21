With no plan for winning, Rockies turn to filling seats in 2022
When I was 15 years old, I was unbelievably lucky to be able to go to the Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Somehow, my dad was given tickets a few rows behind the first base dugout and my mom and I got to go. After caving to the boos he received when he said he didn’t want to participate in the homer contest, Ken Griffey Jr. smashed 19 homers, one of which sailed 510 feet, to earn the crown. Vinny Castilla made it to the second round. It was an amazing experience I will never forget.www.purplerow.com