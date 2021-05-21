Quick Hits: The Jo(h)n Edition
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi looking forward, not back, after painful season - Detroit News. "I was feeing real good. I was doing pregame skates with the taxi squad and doing some drills, and slowly I was feeling pretty good," Bertuzzi said. "Then we were starting to amp it up, and in Carolina I did a bag skate to get my cardio up and I felt good during it. But as soon as I got off (the ice), 30 minutes later, my back seized up on me again and that was the setback right there.