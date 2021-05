The value of Bitcoin fell sharply yesterday to just above $30,000 at one point, losing more than half since it reached an all-time high of nearly $65,000 in mid-April. What Is Happening to Bitcoin? According to economists at Deutsche Bank, this sharp drop mostly occurred for two reasons. Last week, Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla would not accept Bitcoin as a means of payment, and on Tuesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) reiterated that digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment. What’s more, as cryptocurrencies begin to seriously compete with regular currencies and fiat currencies, regulators and policymakers will crack down.