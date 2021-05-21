newsbreak-logo
Time to Retire the Word ‘Homeless’ and Opt for ‘Houseless’ or ‘Unhoused’ Instead?

By Nicholas Slayto n
architecturaldigest.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the country, homelessness is an increasingly pressing and visible matter. And the situation has only become more acute due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reported more than 580,000 people experienced homelessness on a single night in the United States in 2020, up 2.2% from 2019. Now, in tandem with rising numbers, the language used to describe people experiencing homelessness is starting to change, as policymakers seek new solutions to this widening crisis.

