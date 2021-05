The original 1999 Pokemon Snap N64 game is one of my earliest gaming memories. I very vividly remember moments like turning out the end of a course to find a peculiar shaped rock formation that vaguely looked like a Pokemon, guiding a Pikachu to a surfboard to get an incredible action shot, and just a litany of metaphorical and literal snapshots. Pokemon Snap captured the magic of the world and for the longest time, I wanted a sequel. On the GameCube. On the Wii. On the DS. Just somewhere, I wanted to be able to experience an updated version of the game. I was fortunate enough to get a chance to play the original in 2018 at a local arcade bar, and awkwardness of the controller aside, the game held up reasonably well, and I was waiting.