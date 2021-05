At this point, we've seen countless reports and studies telling us that we need to ditch fossil fuels ASAP to have any hope of staving off the worst effects of climate change. Even so, the fossil fuel industry never seems to be in a rush to stop exploiting the planet's natural resources for profit. That's what makes the latest report from Big Oil ally the International Energy Agency (IEA) so shocking. On Tuesday, the organization issued a report that called for sweeping and dramatic changes to the energy sector, including stopping the global sales of gas-powered cars by 2035 and ending all investments in new fossil fuel projects by next year.