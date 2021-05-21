The Daily Bee: Your Complete Guide to Championship Weekend

Good morning, Fear the Wall! Happy Friday, or as we might call it, Championship Weekend Eve. In a slightly unusual turn of events, all five of Europe’s top leagues will have their final match days on the same weekend. Just the idea of lazing on my couch for two straight days day-drinking while watching high-stakes football has my heart beating already. Not only are all five leagues this weekend, but they’re mostly at separate times, so you won’t really have to worry about splitting your attention between multiple leagues, at least on Saturday. I’ve decided to give you an hour-by-hour breakdown of when exactly there’s going to be exciting football, what the stakes are, and what you should look out for.