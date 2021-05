Scientists have detected a new coronavirus in samples isolated from pneumonia patients in Malaysia in 2018. But they are yet to determine if the virus can cause disease, and if it can spread from one human to another.According to the scientists, a team including those from Duke University School of Medicine in the US, the virus – now named CCoV-HuPn-2018 – jumped from animals to the patients, most likely from dogs.They say the findings, published on Thursday in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, highlight the public health threat of animal coronaviruses, and a need to conduct better surveillance for them.The...