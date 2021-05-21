newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Prince Harry Shares A Sad Detail About One Of Archie's First Words

By Emily Hutchinson
nickiswift.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't exactly been shy about sharing details of their life with the public since they made the decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. Harry and Meghan opened up about their new life together in California and the difficult time they had as members of the royal family in their bombshell March interview with Oprah Winfrey, as well as sharing titbits about being parents to their son, Archie.

www.nickiswift.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
James Corden
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Princess Diana#Show Time#Singing#The Late Late Show#Personality#Papa#Parents#Titbits#Sad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldThe Sun US

Meghan Markle latest – Kate Middleton ‘feared for Harry over Duchess’ bizarre relationship with dad Thomas and siblings’

KATE Middleton was worried for Prince Harry when she learned about Meghan Markle's bizarre relationship with her family, it has been claimed. Kate Middleton, 39, is understood to have expressed concerns to Harry after he brought Meghan to stay with them at their Norfolk home Amner Hall for Christmas in 2017 shortly after they announced their engagement.
Celebritieskentlive.news

Prince Harry: I didn't tell Royal family Meghan was suicidal

The Duke of Sussex has admitted he did not go to his family when Meghan felt suicidal. It comes as he also accuses his family of ‘total neglect’ in his new series about mental health, The Me You Can't See on Apple TV,. But Harry told Oprah he would “never...
Worldstartsat60.com

Birthday boy! Harry and Meghan share special birthday photo of Archie

The new photo of Archie (L) is the first time the public has seen him since he appeared on Oprah's interview (R). Source: Instagram/Youtube. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have famously kept their son Archie out of the limelight, but the couple has now shared a new photo of the young royal to celebrate his second birthday, albeit, one that doesn’t show his face.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Adorable Pic of Archie Holding Balloons for His 2nd Birthday

In celebration of their son's milestone, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invite people to donate and help bring the COVID-19 vaccine for vulnerable families around the world. AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating Archie's second birthday. Commemorating their first child's very special day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex let out a new photo of the birthday boy who was adorably holding balloons.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“It feels and is very personal”: the sad revelation of Prince Harry that moved his fans

The prince harry, 36, has revealed great details of his mental health documentary he made with the American media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, 67. After the delays for Harry’s resignation and Meghan Markle to Royal family and due to the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finally the television project «Me You Can’t See» It will premiere on May 21 on Apple TV +.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Prince Harry thought about quitting royal life in his 20s

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry compared his royal experience to being on “The Truman Show” and “living in a zoo.”. The Duke of Sussex said during a Thursday episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast that he contemplated quitting royal life on several occasions while in his 20s. He spoke candidly with host Dax Shepard about keeping his relationship with Meghan a secret and dealing with the U.K. media scrutiny.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Prince Harry wanted to break royal family's cycle of 'pain,' more news

Prince Harry gets candid about the 'pain and suffering' he's seen in the royal family and more. Only time will tell if Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family can work out their differences. For now, the Duke of Sussex seems devoted to finding happiness and making a difference in the world via his new life in California with Duchess Meghan, their son Archie and their soon-to-be daughter. As he said in a wide-ranging conversation with Dax Shepard on this week's "Armchair Expert" podcast, he also wants to "break [the[ cycle" that he believes caused his parents pain — and that caused his own mental health to suffer. Part of that cycle was what he described as "a mix between 'The Truman Show' and living in a zoo." Though he understood that as a senior royal, that's part of the "job," there came a time many years ago he realized that job couldn't make him happy. "I was in my early 20s, and I was thinking, I don't want this job, I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum," he recalled, per People. The late Princess Diana, of course, was killed in a car accident while being chased by paparazzi when Harry was 12, which he said left him wondering how he could ever "settle down" without worrying that would "happen again." But given his "position of privilege," Harry said he decided to "stop complaining … [and] make this different," asking himself, "how are you going to make your mum proud and use this platform to really affect change?" Harry's upcoming mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, "The Me You Can't See," is one way he's answering that question. Another is by giving his son, Archie, and future daughter a different life than what he and his father, Prince Charles, had before him. "There's no blame. I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody," he cautioned. "But certainly when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure that I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on," he said. "There's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. We parents, we should be doing the most of we can to try and say, you know what? That happened to me. I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you."
AdvocacyIn Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bought 200 Hats in Archie's Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already preparing Archie to be a future philanthropist. In honor of Archie's second birthday last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought 200 hats in Archie's name from Make Give Live, a New Zealand social enterprise that knits garments for families in need.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Meghan Markle ‘may have been wrong’ in interpretation of protocol around Archie’s title, biographer claims

Meghan Markle’s biographer has suggested that the Duchess of Sussex may have been “wrong” about whether her son Archie would receive a title under royal protocol, according to reports.The Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about the reason her and Prince Harry’s son is not a prince during the couple’s two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS in March.During the interview, Meghan, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, said that there were conversations among the royal family about whether the child would receive a title, telling Winfrey: “They were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince...