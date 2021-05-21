Dr. Fauci: Booster Shots May Depend on Variants

Just last week before Congress, Sen. Rand Paul questioned Dr. Anthony Fauci on why he continued to wear a mask, even though he’s fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “You’re telling everybody to wear a mask whether they’ve had an infection or a vaccine. What I’m saying is they have immunity, and everybody agrees they have immunity. What studies do you have that people who have had the vaccine or have had the infection are spreading the infection?” the Kentucky Republican directly asked Dr. Fauci. “If they’re not spreading the infection, isn’t it just theater? You’ve got the vaccine and you’re wearing two masks, isn’t that theater?”