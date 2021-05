Netflix just released a teaser for the forthcoming fourth season of Stranger Things, and it can’t get here soon enough. The new clip seems to confirm the return of Dr. Martin Breen, portrayed by Matthew Modine, the doc who raised Eleven at the Hawkins National Laboratory where he experimented on numerous children, tracking them by number designations. At the end of the teaser, the viewer stops in front of a door marked 11 and Dr. Brenner is heard saying, “Are you listening, Eleven?,” and we see her open her eyes.