Cancer

AI-Based Tool Finds Rare Cell Populations in Vast Single-Cell Datasets

technologynetworks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have developed a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that can accurately identify rare groups of biologically important cells from single-cell datasets, which often contain gene or protein expression data from thousands of cells. The research was published today in Nature Computational Science.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Immune Cells#The Cell#Cancer Cells#Biological Cells#Genes#Cell Biology#Tumor Cells#Molecular Biology#Scmer#Nci#Single Cell Datasets#Complex Datasets#Rare Cell Populations#Distinct Populations#Single Cell Manifold#Rare Cells#Tool#Methods#Biological Significance
