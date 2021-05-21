newsbreak-logo
BUG - LdapEnforceChannelBinding

By DONBARTON1
netapp.com
 22 hours ago

We are being directed by our Organization to implement LdapEnforceChannelBinding, specifically, Channel Binding Token (CBT) to 2 as a registry key. I've opened a case and was told that this is not supported as mentioned in the KB/BURT. There is a roadmap to maybe be supported in 9.10?. My question...

community.netapp.com
File Storage, Channel Binding Token, Cbt, Windows File, Ontap, Burt Ms Adv
