Vatican revises synod process, beginning with local consultation

By Cindy Wooden
osvnews.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (CNS) — Approving the revision of the entire process of the Synod of Bishops, Pope Francis has asked that it begin with serious, widespread consultations with laypeople on the diocesan level. “In reality, without this consultation there would be no synodal process, because the discernment of pastors, which...

