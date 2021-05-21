Successful Genome Sequencing of 35,000-Year-Old Skull
The skull of Peştera Muierii 1, which entire genome is now successfully sequenced. Credit: Mattias Jakobsson. For the first time, researchers have successfully sequenced the entire genome from the skull of Peştera Muierii 1, a woman who lived in today's Romania 35,000 years ago. Her high genetic diversity shows that the out of Africa migration was not the great bottleneck in human development but rather this occurred during and after the most recent Ice Age. This is the finding of a new study led by Mattias Jakobsson at Uppsala University and being published in Current Biology.www.technologynetworks.com