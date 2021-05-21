newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Successful Genome Sequencing of 35,000-Year-Old Skull

technologynetworks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe skull of Peştera Muierii 1, which entire genome is now successfully sequenced. Credit: Mattias Jakobsson. For the first time, researchers have successfully sequenced the entire genome from the skull of Peştera Muierii 1, a woman who lived in today's Romania 35,000 years ago. Her high genetic diversity shows that the out of Africa migration was not the great bottleneck in human development but rather this occurred during and after the most recent Ice Age. This is the finding of a new study led by Mattias Jakobsson at Uppsala University and being published in Current Biology.

www.technologynetworks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genome Sequencing#Genome Research#Old Skull#Genetic Material#Human Genome#Dna Sequencing#Genomes#Ancient Human Dna#Pe Tera Muierii 1#Uppsala University#Current Biology#Europeans#African#Curr Biol#Pe Tera Muierii Skull#Genetic Variation#Neanderthal Dna#Genetic Diseases#Genetic Diversity#Advanced Medical Genomics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
WildlifeEurekAlert

NSU researcher part of team to sequence the genome of the leopard

Different African populations were genetically interrelated suggesting abundant gene flow across Africa such that all African population should be considered together as single subspecies. There appeared a striking genomic distance between leopards living in Asia vs. leopards in Africa. Asian leopards are more genetically separated from African leopards than brown...
Sciencezenger.news

Gene-ius: Could Neanderthals Be Cloned From New Super DNA Discovery?

A team of researchers has recovered nuclear DNA from several Neanderthal humans without fossilized remains by investigating the sediment at three prehistoric caves. This could open a new door for cloning Neanderthals, as bones or other remains will no longer be required to learn more about cave-dwelling populations. “Genetic enginery...
WildlifeNature.com

Whole genome sequencing reveals high differentiation, low levels of genetic diversity and short runs of homozygosity among Swedish wels catfish

The use of genetic markers in the context of conservation is largely being outcompeted by whole-genome data. Comparative studies between the two are sparse, and the knowledge about potential effects of this methodology shift is limited. Here, we used whole-genome sequencing data to assess the genetic status of peripheral populations of the wels catfish (Silurus glanis), and discuss the results in light of a recent microsatellite study of the same populations. The Swedish populations of the wels catfish have suffered from severe declines during the last centuries and persists in only a few isolated water systems. Fragmented populations generally are at greater risk of extinction, for example due to loss of genetic diversity, and may thus require conservation actions. We sequenced individuals from the three remaining native populations (Båven, Emån, and Möckeln) and one reintroduced population of admixed origin (Helge å), and found that genetic diversity was highest in Emån but low overall, with strong differentiation among the populations. No signature of recent inbreeding was found, but a considerable number of short runs of homozygosity were present in all populations, likely linked to historically small population sizes and bottleneck events. Genetic substructure within any of the native populations was at best weak. Individuals from the admixed population Helge å shared most genetic ancestry with the Båven population (72%). Our results are largely in agreement with the microsatellite study, and stresses the need to protect these isolated populations at the northern edge of the distribution of the species.
ScienceNature.com

Phylogenetic history of patrilineages rare in northern and eastern Europe from large-scale re-sequencing of human Y-chromosomes

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. The most frequent Y-chromosomal (chrY) haplogroups in northern and eastern Europe (NEE) are well-known and thoroughly characterised. Yet a considerable number of men in every population carry rare paternal lineages with estimated frequencies around 5%. So far, limited sample-sizes and insufficient resolution of genotyping have obstructed a truly comprehensive look into the variety of rare paternal lineages segregating within populations and potential signals of population history that such lineages might convey. Here we harness the power of massive re-sequencing of human Y chromosomes to identify previously unknown population-specific clusters among rare paternal lineages in NEE. We construct dated phylogenies for haplogroups E2-M215, J2-M172, G-M201 and Q-M242 on the basis of 421 (of them 282 novel) high-coverage chrY sequences collected from large-scale databases focusing on populations of NEE. Within these otherwise rare haplogroups we disclose lineages that began to radiate ~1–3 thousand years ago in Estonia and Sweden and reveal male phylogenetic patterns testifying of comparatively recent local demographic expansions. Conversely, haplogroup Q lineages bear evidence of ancient Siberian influence lingering in the modern paternal gene pool of northern Europe. We assess the possible direction of influx of ancestral carriers for some of these male lineages. In addition, we demonstrate the congruency of paternal haplogroup composition of our dataset with two independent population-based cohorts from Estonia and Sweden.
ScienceNature.com

The genetic structure of Norway

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. The aim of the present study was to describe the genetic structure of the Norwegian population using genotypes from 6369 unrelated individuals with detailed information about places of residence. Using standard single marker- and haplotype-based approaches, we report evidence of two regions with distinctive patterns of genetic variation, one in the far northeast, and another in the south of Norway, as indicated by fixation indices, haplotype sharing, homozygosity, and effective population size. We detect and quantify a component of Uralic Sami ancestry that is enriched in the North. On a finer scale, we find that rates of migration have been affected by topography like mountain ridges. In the broader Scandinavian context, we detect elevated relatedness between the mid- and northern border areas towards Sweden. The main finding of this study is that despite Norway’s long maritime history and as a former Danish territory, the region closest to mainland Europe in the south appears to have been an isolated region in Norway, highlighting the open sea as a barrier to gene flow into Norway.
WildlifeScientist

Whole-Genome Data Point to Four Species of Giraffe

After performing the most detailed genomic sequence analysis to date of the world’s tallest land animal, researchers argue for the existence of four distinct giraffe species. But their report, published yesterday (May 5) in Current Biology, appears not to have settled the long-standing debate among giraffe experts on precise species numbers, with some still arguing there are likely more species and others fewer.
Sciencearchaeology.org

Earliest Known Human Burial in Africa Identified

JENA, GERMANY—Researchers have found the oldest burial of a modern human in Africa, according to a statement released by the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History. First exposed in 2013, the remains of a two-and-a-half to three-year-old child were interred about 78,000 years ago in a circular pit at the entrance to Kenya's Panga ya Saidi cave. Because the bones had so heavily decomposed, archaeologists removed and transported the entire block of soil containing the burial in 2017 to the laboratories of Spain's National Research Center for Human Evolution (CENIEH) for further excavation and analysis. Through microscopic analysis of the bones and sediment, they discovered that the body had decayed in the pit, which indicates that the child was deliberately buried shortly after death. CENIEH director María Martinón-Torres said that the body's positioning, with the child interred on its right side with the knees pulled into the chest, suggests that the body had been tightly wrapped for burial. To read about the 300,000-year-old remains of modern humans uncovered in Morocco, go to "Homo sapiens, Earlier Still," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2017.
Sciencearchaeology.org

Novel Bacterial DNA Detected in Ancient Coprolites

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS—According to a Science Magazine report, a team of researchers led by microbiologist Aleksandar Kostic of Harvard University analyzed eight coprolites recovered from three rock shelters in Mexico and the southwestern United States to look for traces of the ancient human microbiome. The feces ranged in age from 2,000 to 1,000 years old. First, tiny samples were rehydrated and strands of DNA were recovered by archaeologist Meradeth Snow of the University of Montana, Missoula. Marsha Wibowo of Harvard University then separated out the human intestinal DNA from that of bacteria in the surrounding soil by looking for DNA damaged by time and DNA sequences associated with mammalian guts in previous research. She also found unfamiliar DNA thought to have come from extinct bacteria. “In just these eight samples from a relatively confined geography and time period, we found 38 percent novel species,” Kostic explained. Much of the DNA came from bacteria that are also found in modern people who live in nonindustrial societies and eat a high-fiber diet. The ancient microbiomes, however, lacked markers for antibiotic resistance. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature.
CancerScience Now

Integration Into the Human Genome?

I’ve had several requests for comment on this recent PNAS paper, which talks about integration of SARS-CoV-2 sequences into the DNA of human cells. I’m glad to do it, but right off I have to note that a lot of the attention that it’s getting seems (sadly) to be coming from anti-vaccine activists, who are trying to whip up fear that getting the vaccine somehow means that you will be Permanently Corona-ed. This is nonsense, as you’ll see below (skip to the end for this part!)
ScienceScience Daily

Entire genome from Pestera Muierii 1 sequenced

For the first time, researchers have successfully sequenced the entire genome from the skull of Pestera Muierii 1, a woman who lived in today's Romania 35,000 years ago. Her high genetic diversity shows that the out of Africa migration was not the great bottleneck in human development but rather this occurred during and after the most recent Ice Age. This is the finding of a new study led by Mattias Jakobsson at Uppsala University and being published in Current Biology.
WildlifeCourthouse News Service

Scientists Sprouted 2,000-Year-Old Date Palm Seeds to Study Their DNA

(CN) — A team of researchers in Abu Dhabi successfully germinated 2,000-year-old date palm seeds, yielding viable plants whose DNA they were able to sequence in a major feat of modern genomics. Judean date palms, Phoenix dactylifera L. to be precise, are a previously extinct variety and the oldest plants...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Scientists Successfully Sequenced the Genome of Previously Extinct Date Palms

This study marks the first time researchers have sequenced the genomes of plants from ancient germinated seeds. Researchers from NYU Abu Dhabi’s Center for Genomics and Systems Biology have successfully sequenced the genome of previously extinct date palm varieties that lived more than 2,000 years ago. They did so using date palm seeds that were recovered from archaeological sites in the southern Levant region and radiocarbon-dated from the 4th century BCE to the 2nd century CE. The seeds were germinated to yield viable, new plants. The researchers conducted whole genome sequencing of these germinated ancient samples and used this genome data to examine the genetics of these previously extinct Judean date palms. This study marks the first time researchers have sequenced the genomes of plants from ancient germinated seeds.
Scienceevolutionnews.org

Noncoding “Junk” DNA Is Important for Limb Formation

A 2021 article in Nature, “Non-coding deletions identify Maenli lncRNA as a limb-specific En1 regulator,” reports important new functions for non-coding or “junk” DNA that underlie limb formation. Before we get to the paper itself, consider a description of it on the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences “Journal Club” blog. The latter describes the research in terms that sound like they could have come directly from an intelligent design source:
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

20 years after the Human Genome Project: Efforts are underway to capture human genetic diversity and catalog missing DNA

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The Human Genome Project — which built the blueprint, called the human reference genome — has changed the way medical research is conducted, says Ting Wang, a geneticist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “It’s highly, highly valuable.”
Worldsciencenewsforstudents.org

Europe’s ancient humans often hooked up with Neandertals

When early humans arrived in Europe around 45,000 years ago, they found Neandertals already there. So they hooked up with them. Those hookups between Homo sapiens and Neandertals happened more often than scientists had been assumed. That’s the conclusion of two new studies. Scientists analyzed ancient DNA from a tooth...
Scienceevolutionnews.org

Scientists Conclude: Human Origins Research Is a Big Mess

In several articles at Evolution News (Bechly 2017a-d, 2018a-b, 2019a-d) and podcasts at ID the Future (Bechly 2019a+c) I have described in recent years how human origins research is in a ridiculous state of constant major “rewritings” and refutations of allegedly indisputable textbook wisdom. This is mainly due to surprising new discoveries of hominin fossils. The situation goes far beyond the healthy normal progress of science. Instead, it suggests that something is wrong with the general narrative, which needs not just some rewriting here and there, but a major rethinking and paradigm change (Bechly 2017c).
WorldNature.com

Looking back: three key lessons from 20 years of shaping Japanese genome research regulations

Since August 2018, a governmental committee in Japan formed jointly by three relevant ministries has reviewed two existing governmental ethical guidelines for revision: Ethical Guidelines for Human Genome/Gene Analysis Research (Genome Guidelines) and Ethical Guidelines for Medical and Health Research Involving Human Subjects. A single set of guidelines integrating the two, keeping the latter as the main framework, was released in March 2021. The Genome Guidelines, established in 2001 ahead of two other governmental ethical guidelines on epidemiological research (2002) and clinical research (2003), have largely contributed to regulating genome research in Japan. This article, which reviews 20 years of experience regarding the Genome Guidelines, suggests three key lessons for future regulatory debates and practices. Through this article, the authors, who have been closely involved either in elaborating and/or in applying the Genome Guidelines, advocate for inquiring into the true nature of ethical regulation from the perspective of experts in the field of biomedical research ethics.