Mathematics

Making Atomic Structures Visible

technologynetworks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst author of the current study Tobias Helk (l.) and Dr Frederik Tuitje in a laser laboratory at the University of Jena. Credit: Jens Meyer/ University of Jena. Researchers from Friedrich Schiller University Jena, the University of California Berkeley and the Institut Polytechnique de Paris use intense laser light in the extreme ultraviolet spectrum to generate a non-linear optical process on a laboratory scale – a process which until now has only been possible in a large-scale research facility. As the team writes in the current issue of the journal “Science Advances”, they were able to achieve this effect for the first time with a laser source on a laboratory scale and thus investigate the surface of a titanium sample down to the atomic level.

