newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

IT Skills: Top 10 Programming Languages for 2021

By Cynthia Harvey
InformationWeek
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the languages most likely to be useful for getting a job as a developer or other IT professional. Many different organizations publish lists of popular programming languages, but they calculate that popularity in different ways. For example, some take surveys of developers and ask them which languages they like best. Others analyze job postings to see which skills employers are looking for, and still others count the number of web searches for different languages.

informationweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Developers#Ios#Social Enterprise#Informationweek#Pypl#Tiobe#Language Tutorials#Github Repositories#Web Searches#Objective C#Google Searches#Indeed Com Lists#Stack Overflow#Employers#Popularity#Dojo#Skills#Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Indigenous Language Apps

Google Arts & Culture created an open-source photo-translation tool called Woolaroo to share indigenous languages that are in danger of disappearing. Technology has the potential to provide an interactive and educational way to preserve languages and Yugambeh is the first Australian Aboriginal language to be featured on Woolaroo. The tool...
Coding & ProgrammingZDNet

Programming languages: 'Faster Python' Pyston takes a step forward

The makers of Pyston have released Pyston 2.2, an implementation of Python 3.8.8 that promises to be faster, and they have open-sourced the project. The Pyston fork of CPython 3.8.8 is available on GitHub with various optimizations that the project claims is "targeted at large real-world applications such as web serving, delivering up to a 30% speedup with no development work required."
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Arduino Create app for Chrome classrooms now free

The official Arduino development team have this week announced the free download of its Arduino Create app for Chrome classrooms. The team has now made the Arduino Create app free for Chrome as part of the latest Arduino Education update. Arduino Create takes the form of an online platform that lets students write code, access tutorials, configure boards, and share projects, and has been designed to provide users with a continuous workflow, “Arduino Create connects the dots from inspiration to creation” explains the Arduino team.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Python Will Lose The Hype in The Next 5 Years?

Python programming got the hype and the attention because of the popularity of data science. As of now, in 2021, we have two famous programming languages Python and R, for data science and analytics. But, if we talked about back in 2016, we were having a single famous programming language for data science modeling, Python.
Computersarxiv.org

Enhancement Programming Skills and Transforming Knowledge of Programming through Neuroeducation Approaches

Programming digital devices and developing software is an important professional qualification, which contributes to employment opportunities. Despite this fact, there is a remarkable shortage in suitable human resources. In this context, research studies focus on issues of programming didactic, teaching models, programming paradigms, which are meant to enhance and optimize programmers' skills. Recent development of brain imaging techniques such as electroencephalography and the functional magnetic resonance imaging, have provided additional opportunity for neuroscientists to explore the functional organization of the human brain. With the use of these techniques, this research is an approach to supporting learning in the field of learning and teaching computer programming. On one hand, there is an attempt to connect theoretical neurosciences with cognitive science; on the other hand, the obtained research data will contribute to the identification of practices that can be applied to formal and informal programming education.
Coding & ProgrammingIBM - United States

Get started with security for your Java microservices application

As a developer you should ask yourself, “How can I make my applications (more) secure?” In this workshop, you learn how to get started with application security from two perspectives:. Platform security. Authentication and authorization implementation. With an example application, you will see how to:. Secure external access to a...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Integrating Acunetix with CircleCI

If you want to include Acunetix in your DevSecOps, you need to integrate it with a CI/CD system. Acunetix has an out-of-the box integration for the most popular CI/CD system – Jenkins. However, you can use the Acunetix REST API to integrate the scanner with any CI/CD system. In this article, we’ll show you how to integrate Acunetix with the CircleCI CI/CD platform.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Ptpython: A Better Python REPL

A Python Interactive Shell with Autocompletion, Autosuggestion, Docstring, History Insertion, and Many More!. Have you ever wanted to quickly try some ideas popping up in your head using a Python Shell (REPL)? You might not want to open a new Jupyter Notebook to experiment with only a few lines of code.
ComputersZDNet

Learn all about Linux, Ubuntu, and more for just $20

Linux is the leading operating system on mainframes servers and other big systems, but it also runs on all types of embedded systems, which makes it the perfect operating system to rule the Internet of Things. Most recently, it has led the open source communities to meet President Biden's cybersecurity challenge. So if you were hoping to break into a career that would grow into the future instead of becoming obsolete, The Mastering Linux Development Bundle would be a very good place to start.
ComputersIBM - United States

Knative 101

This webinar provides a quick overview of Knative and its various features and components. During the hands-on lab, you install Knative to your Kubernetes cluster and deploy a Node.js application to Knative, which scales up when in use and then scales back down to zero when no longer in use.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Data Preprocessing for Machine Learning

In this article it is not necessary that you know any programming, as I will be discussing the higher-level concepts of this topic, but if you already have a good grasp on the Python programming language, the Pandas library, and the NumPy library, it won’t hurt. If you don’t, you can find tutorials on them and more on my Medium Page below.