IT Skills: Top 10 Programming Languages for 2021
These are the languages most likely to be useful for getting a job as a developer or other IT professional. Many different organizations publish lists of popular programming languages, but they calculate that popularity in different ways. For example, some take surveys of developers and ask them which languages they like best. Others analyze job postings to see which skills employers are looking for, and still others count the number of web searches for different languages.informationweek.com