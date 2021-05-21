Mazda Drops CX-3 Crossover from Lineup for 2022

This is one of our first (admittedly brief) looks at a revamped Mazda CX-5, or possibly CX-50. Mazda’s best-selling crossover has been in its current generation for a few years now, and an update is certainly due. Rumors swirled last year that the Japanese automaker is indeed working on some changes, including a possible platform shift and a name change to “CX-50”. We haven’t actually seen too much since that rumor initially surfaced last summer, so you can bet these photos from our friend Adian piqued my interest when they crossed our inbox. Specifically, it looks like this prototype is roaming the freeways around East Los Angeles, not too far from Mazda North American Operations’ HQ in Irvine, California. Unashamedly, I’ll say I may be a little bit excited as TFL’s resident Mazda fanboy, but for the time being there’s not really any absolute information, other than a next-gen version of both the company’s cash-cow crossover and an updated, upscale Mazda6 sedan should be on the way.