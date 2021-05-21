newsbreak-logo
NFL

Charismatic stars launch ‘Girls Gone Veg’ cooking show

By Marjani Taylor
FanSided
FanSided
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Pride back line is in good hands with Ali Riley and Toni Pressley. Both defenders have had impressive careers that have taken them around the world, ultimately landing in Orlando where their friendship began. Ali and Toni have thwarted many an attacking effort as part of Orlando’s back...

FanSided

FanSided

ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

