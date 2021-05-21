newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleA mysterious UFO disappears into the water, a 957-foot skyscraper wobbles in China and the cast of a famous sitcom reunites. These are the must-watch videos of the week. It’s a bird … It’s a plane … No, it’s leaked footage of a UFO! The video appears to show unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hovering over the water. It was originally taken by a US Navy ship and then leaked by UFO enthusiast and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell. The Pentagon has confirmed these images of UFOs and UAPs are part of “ongoing examinations.”

TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix To Release Army Of The Dead’s First 15 Minutes Online

As you may have noticed over the last three and a half years, fans of Zack Snyder’s filmography are hardly shy when it comes to using social media. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign trended on a regular basis until HBO Max finally announced the four-hour Holy Grail of Justice League, and the very same day it premiered on the streaming service #RestoreTheSnyderVerse was born.
Behind Viral Videosnerdist.com

Deepfake AI Syncs Actors’ Lips for Dubbed Films

At this year’s Oscar’s, Denmark’s Another Round won Best International Feature Film Oscar, as well as a Best Director nomination for Thomas Vinterberg. Considering all its success, of course Hollywood has plans to remake it in English. Because there’s still a bizarre stigma over international films. But that might be a thing of the past soon. Not because people are finally going to get over their aversion to subtitles; but because deepfake technology can now be used to match lips to dubbed dialogue.
Moviesd23.com

5 Fantastic Things to Watch This Week

This week will get off to a fin-tastic start when Disney and Pixar’s Finding Dory makes its broadcast debut Monday as part of The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC. Later that night, tune in for the thrilling conclusion of National Geographic’s global competition series Race to the Center of the Earth. On Friday, Disney+ will debut the first episode from season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and add the film X-Men: The Last Stand to its library. That same night, FX will debut its original documentary series PRIDE, charting the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America from the 1950s to today.
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

6 must-watch movies for Mother’s Day

The day we honor mothers is almost upon us. For the occasion we’ve chosen six great films about mothers. The list starts with two women facing poverty, danger and crime as the viewer watches their choices diminish with every frame. Fear not. We’ve included a pair of cult classics that...
Moviespurewow.com

The New #5 Movie on Netflix Is a Must-Watch Sci-Fi Thriller

This superhero drama, Sleight, is making a comeback on Netflix, and we can see why. If the title sounds familiar, it’s probably because Sleight originally premiered back in 2016 at the Sundance Film Festival before hitting theaters one year later. The film just recently claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies, ranking at number five behind The Woman in the Window, I Am All Girls, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Jungle Beat: The Movie.
Soccerbleedingcool.com

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Watch Party, Video Honor "Mac Week"

Earlier this week, FX Networks announced that this week had been officially designated "Mac Week" in honor of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and its badass-bouncer-in-his-own-mind. Since that time, his real-life counterpart Rob McElhenney has been having a pretty good run of things. Already riding high off of great critical and viewer reactions to the second season of Mythic Quest, news broke that McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) would be teaming with FX Networks for the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, shining a spotlight on the Welsh football (soccer) club the two purchased. But now it's time to shift the attention back to Mac, first with a heads-up about a live-tweet watch party FX on Hulu has planned for Thursday night at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. What's on the agenda? How about S07E10 "How Mac Got Fat" and S13E10 "Mac Finds His Pride"?
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Legendary rebooting cult video nasty Faces of Death

THR is reporting that Legendary Entertainment has snapped up the rights to Faces of Death, the controversial cult 1978 horror which found itself banned in many countries including the UK, where it was one of the most infamous titles on the ‘Video Nasties’ list. The original Faces of Death, directed...
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Did You Catch The Trailer For ‘The D’Amelio Show’?

If you caught the MTV TV & Movie Awards, then you got a look at The D’Amelio Show, which will be streaming on HULU. The D’Amelio Show will follow Charli and Dixie D’Amelio as they are thrust into the limelight and with burgeoning Hollywood careers, facing “new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined”.
TV SeriesBBC

The Nevers: What the Must Watch reviewers think

This week Hayley Campbell and Scott Bryan share their thoughts on Sky Atlantic’s The Nevers. Laura Donnelly, Olivia Williams, James Norton and Nick Frost star in Joss Whedon’s latest sci-fi series about a group of women who develop unusual abilities in Victorian London. Joss Whedon has since departed the show following allegations that he fostered a work environment of emotional abuse on previous projects.
TV Showstodaysparent.com

4 must-watch Disney Plus shows and movies coming in June

New content is coming to Disney+! The streaming service from Disney has announced which TV shows and movies will be added to its lineup next month and we’ve chosen the four titles we’re most excited about—including the new Disney/Pixar movie Luca, which is giving us ALL the summer vibes. But...
TV Showstvinsider.com

‘The Voice’ Top 9: Watch 8 Must-See Moments From the Live Show (VIDEO)

The Voice is just days away from crowning a Season 20 winner, but in the meantime, the Top 9 competitors are vying for a spot in the next round. In an evening filled with performances, competitors from the teams of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton took to the stage to impress viewers across America. Their fate lays in the viewer’s hands as their vote will determine who will move on.
Solos Who's Who in Amazon's New Sci-Fi Anthology

One of the benefits of the streaming era — where TV shows can be as much or as little, as cheap or as expensive, as finite or open-ended as the creators/platform choose — is that you can get a show like Solos that casts some of the highest-profile actors in the world to star in little half-hour episodes in an anthology series about memory, identity, and the ways in which science and progress can improve and threaten both. It's a heady little series from Hunters creator David Weil. At seven episodes, each half-hour places a different actor in a solo story (with one exception), performing a one-person show revolving around the show's themes. It helps when you can get world-class actors for these episodes, and Solos truly delivers in this regard. Here's our guide to the eight performers ready to go Solo:
TV Seriesdailydead.com

Video: Real Queen of Horror – Binging Amazon Prime’s THEM: COVENANT

I binged Amazon Prime's new horror anthology series THEM: COVENANT. It was pretty intense!. Synopsis: A Black family moves to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood where malevolent forces, next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them. Zena Dixon is your best friend who loves horror movies! She...
TV Seriesdailydead.com

Watch the Official Trailer for AWAKE, Coming to Netflix on June 9th

Insomnia spreads worldwide with deadly results in the official trailer for Awake, coming to Netflix on June 9th. Directed by Mark Raso from a screenplay co-written by Mark Raso and Joseph Raso (from a story by Gregory Poirier), Awake stars Gina Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, Frances Fisher, Shamier Anderson, Finn Jones, Lucius Hoyos, Gil Bellows, with Barry Pepper and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Watch This Official Trailer For Amazon Prime Video’s PANIC Series

Check out this official trailer for season one of Panic. The ten-episode Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 28, 2021 in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The trailer, which provides a sneak peek at the mysterious high-stakes challenges, teen friendships and romance, also features the never before released song “Not Going Home” from global superstar, Tones and I. The alt-pop song will also be heard within the series in episode 109, and is taken from Tones And I’s debut album.
New York City, NYurbanmatter.com

8 Movies Coming to Netflix in the Next Month You Must Watch

Ahhhh. As if you haven’t watched enough Netflix over the past year, we’re coming at you with more new releases this month. Quarantine definitely has spiked the average viewership on Netflix and with things only slowly opening up, it’s still the perfect time to catch up on shows and check out what’s new. Whether you’re a seasoned movie buff or just an avid Netflix user, these 8 releases are worth the watch. From LBGTQ+ to crime to thrillers to everything in between, be sure to tune in for a month of newly anticipated films.
TV SeriesSFGate

Netflix Releases 'Sweet Tooth' Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for the eight-episode series “Sweet Tooth,” which premieres on June 4. Based on the beloved DC Comic by Jeff Lemire, “Sweet Tooth” is a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure. More from Variety. 'Riverdale,' 'Roswell,' More...