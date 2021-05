Capcom's latest in their long-running horror franchise is here with Resident Evil Village which has proven to be one fine series entry. Ever since the release of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the entire franchise has experienced something of a renaissance. Between 7, the amazing Resident Evil 2 remake and the good but not great remake of Resident Evil 3, Capcom has re-established the long-running franchise as gaming's premier horror franchise. Once again, the developers have delivered a new installment and a direct sequel to 7 which may very well be the best game in the franchise since Resident Evil 4.