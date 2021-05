Suicide bombing has become routine in Afghanistan, but it wasn’t always so. The reasons why suicide bombing began in Afghanistan, and why it is likely to continue past a peace settlement or some form of Taliban return to power, are worth exploring. The rise and continuance of radicalism in Pakistan, the breakdown of Pashtun culture, the influence and participation of global jihadists, and the asymmetrical, technology-driven style of warfare imposed by the US and its Western allies are all factors in its continued use. The following piece is an inquiry into suicide bombings in Afghanistan based on published research, but also extensive interviews held between the author and well-informed Afghans.