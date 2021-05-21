newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens News 5/21: Serving Youth and more

By Vasilis Lericos
baltimorebeatdown.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBiggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team: Can Broncos land Aaron Rodgers? - Marc Sessler. Top priority: Lean on your rookie class. First-round wideout Rashod Bateman was brought on board to start right away inside an offense looking to “expand our profile” and “play with the kind of balance that we really want to play with,” according to Baltimore’s play-caller, Greg Roman. Feisty fourth-round receiver Tylan Wallace feels like a Raven, while third-round guard Ben Cleveland has a shot to win a starting job. On defense, first-round pass rusher Odafe Oweh is all but locked in for a lead role after Baltimore’s other edges — Tyus Bowser, Pernell McPhee and Jaylon Ferguson — collectively piled up just seven sacks in 2020. It cuts against the grain of Baltimore’s typical approach to youth, but the Ravens can’t ignore the newbies in 2021.

www.baltimorebeatdown.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bengals#Steelers#Ravens News 5 21#Jihad Ward#Penn State#Notre Dame#Pro Bowler#Titans#Browns#Can Broncos#Colts#Youth#Nfl Draft#Defense#Rushers#Cleveland#Rookies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUCSD Guardian

Post-Draft Keys to Success for Each AFC Team

With the NFL Draft in the books and a long wait ahead for the next season, let’s take a look at the most important areas for each AFC team to focus on to improve their chances. Next week: the NFC. BUFFALO BILLS: Finding a consistent running game. The Bills will...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 5/10: Do the Ravens Still Need Another Pass Rusher?

The Ravens took advantage of the free-agent market following the draft to address the right tackle position. "If there is a piece of the offseason puzzle that feels incomplete, it's at edge rusher, where the Ravens re-signed Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee, watched Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward leave as free agents and then drafted Odafe Oweh (first round) and Daelin Hayes (fifth round)," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote.
NFLYardbarker

PFF Ranks Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt In Top 10 Heading Into 2021

Pro Football Focus recently released a list of the best running backs heading into the 2021 season. This is a position where the top 10 players seem to change from year-to-year. That being said, the Cleveland Browns have two of the top 10 running backs, according to the PFF. Both...
NFLNBC Sports

Steelers sign four draft picks

The Steelers have signed their final four picks from this year’s draft. Fifth-round defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, sixth-round linebacker Quincy Roche, seventh-round defensive back Tre Norwood and seventh-round punter Pressley Harvin III all agreed to four-year deals with the team. Five other picks remain unsigned. Loudermilk had 62 tackles, 12...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson has been proving critics wrong

With critics since day one, Lamar Jackson has been out to prove them all wrong. They may still question him, but Jackson keeps exceeding expectations. As if it wasn’t already obvious, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the best player on the team. Jackson is no stranger to breaking records and is considered one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever in the NFL. After taking over for former quarterback Joe Flacco in week eight 2018, Jackson became the most sensational player around the league. The former NFL MVP does things on the field that many can’t duplicate.
NFLYardbarker

What could Russell Gage’s role look like in Falcons new-look offense?

With trade rumors circulating Julio Jones, some benefit from his departure from Atlanta — Russell Gage. Gage immediately moves up the depth chart as the team’s second receiver behind Calvin Ridley if Jones is shipped off. Each scenario — with and without Julio — results in wildly different roles for the former LSU Tiger in Arthur Smith’s offense.
NFLchatsports.com

Should the Jets trade for star WR Julio Jones?

Could Julio Jones be out of Atlanta prior to the 2021 season?. It’s certainly possible — the veteran receiver is only getting older and carries a heavy price tag ($23.05 million cap hit next year), which isn’t ideal for a Falcons organization in need of a rebuild following three consecutive losing seasons.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Retro Podcast: Making a trip to the Super Bowl a habit again

Our journey in the BTSC Delorean to Steeler yesteryear begins in a time No Strings Attached starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reached the top of the box office and “Grenade” by Bruno Mars was the hottest song on the radio. Meanwhile, the Steelers were looking to return to the top of the football world as they were playing for entrance to their third Super Bowl in six years,
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

5 Thoughts: Steelers Schedule is All Challenges, But Not Unbeatable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 regular season schedule is here, and it came with some concern. Not only do the Steelers have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, but they face three MVP quarterbacks, a Rookie of the Year quarterback, and some up-and-comers every NFL team should take seriously.
NFLPosted by
92.9 The Game

Who will be in Atlanta longer: Freddie or Julio?

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones have both been in the news recently and for, somewhat, the same reason: their contract situations. Who is more likely to be with their respective team in 2022?
NFLWbaltv.com

Ravens kick off 2021 season at Las Vegas Raiders on MNF Sept. 13

The Baltimore Ravens will kick off 2021 season at the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football on September 13. The last time Baltimore opened a season on MNF was 2012, when Ravens routed Bengals, 44-13, WBAL Radio's Jamison Hensley said. That season ended with the Ravens' second Super Bowl title.
NFLchatsports.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What’s the ceiling for the Baltimore Ravens passing game?

We all know how well the Baltimore Ravens can run the football, but our question now is how well can they pass it with all its new assets?. When one thinks of the Baltimore Ravens offense their mind instantaneously fixates on the run game. It’s hard not to, considering not only the team’s recent success in that department but also its fortunes throughout the franchise’s history. Studs like Jamal Lewis and Ray Rice had extremely productive years running the ball for Baltimore and now the team has guys like Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins manning the backfield. Heck, the team even has a dual-threat quarterback with Lamar Jackson, who is already on his way to being one of the greatest mobile quarterbacks ever. We’ve also seen plenty of vets run through (pun intended) and have career years like Justin Forsett and Mark Ingram. Better yet, some guys are made relevant because of the Ravens like Terrance West and Alex Collins. Honestly, if you love running the football and/or you’re a running back, the Baltimore Ravens are definitely the team for you.
NFLchatsports.com

Why would the Falcons trade Julio Jones?

Are the Atlanta Falcons really about to trade their best player?. NFL columnist Peter King calls a 60/40 chance of trading future Hall of Fame receiver Julio Jones by Labor Day, which appears to be an update to his north of 50/50 chances stance. This would be a franchise-altering earthquake that would, most likely, devastate a fanbase rightfully attached to Julio and shake up the team’s offense for 2021.
NFLWbaltv.com

Baltimore Ravens release schedule for 2021 season

The Baltimore Ravens will kick off 2021 season at the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football on Sept. 13. The last time Baltimore opened a season on MNF was 2012, when the Ravens routed the Bengals, 44-13, WBAL Radio contributor Jamison Hensley said. That season ended with the Ravens' second Super Bowl title.