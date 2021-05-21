newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Zidane: “After 37 matches, why waste time talking about next year right now?”

By Euan McTear
managingmadrid.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid face Villarreal on Saturday in the final match of the 2020/21 LaLiga Santander season and Los Blancos still have a chance to win the title. However, the main line of questioning at Zinedine Zidane’s pre-match press conference was over his future. The Frenchman, though, didn’t want to speak about next year, saying: “We have a game tomorrow, that’s the important thing. Then we’ll see. There will be time to talk about the future. Now is not the moment. After 37 matches, do you think we should waste time about next year right now? One person isn’t important because it’s about the whole team.”

www.managingmadrid.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Eden Hazard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Real Things#Important Things#Laliga Santander Season#Frenchman#Los Blancos#Time#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Zidane: “I never talk about refereeing, but today I’m quite annoyed”

The main talking point from Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla was the double penalty incident that ended in Sevilla’s second goal and it was also the main talking point of Zinedine Zidane’s post-match press conference. Asked if thought Juan Martínez Munuera was correct to give a penalty for the...
Soccertechgamingreport.com

Esp: Allegri after Zidane, Real Madrid hides his game well

With the departure of Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid has already left in search of a new coach. Several sources insistently evoke the track that leads to the Italian Massimiliano Allegri. But for his part, the Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol has another version. Don’t trust Zinedine Zidane to announce it before...
Soccersportsfinding.com

Zidane takes years off

Youth against party overload. Zidane lined up his youngest starting team in the league against Granada this season: (the average age of the eleven was even lower in the Cup against Alcoyano). The Real Madrid coach started up to six U-23 players in the penultimate match in the fight for the title: Miguel Gutiérrez (19 years old), Rodrygo (20), Vinicius (20), Marvin (20), Fede Valverde (22) and Militao (23 years after January). The list of holders was completed by three thirty-somethings (Modric -35-, Benzema -33- and Nacho -31-) and Casemiro and Courtois (29 years each). A team with an average age of 26 years and 18 days. Between Miguel Gutiérrez and Modric there are almost 16 years of difference. The average age of the eleven white starter had only lowered this League to 27 years in another game: against Getafe on matchday 33.
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid coach Zidane: It'll get messy if I talk about refs

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was reluctant to talk about the match officials this morning. Real Madrid go to Granada on Thursday night needing victory to keep up pressure on leaders Atletico Madrid. Zidane said, "I don't talk about this anymore. I trust football and everyone does their job. I'm...
Soccerlastwordonsports.com

Why Zinedine Zidane May Feel Now is the Time to Leave Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane is no stranger to making surprise exits from Real Madrid, either as a player or as the club’s manager. In his playing days, the great Frenchman shocked many with his decision to retire in 2006. More recently, Zidane left Los Blancos in 2018 having guided the club to a third consecutive Champions League crown, only to return ten months later following the failed appointment of Julen Lopetegui.
Soccerthestatszone.com

2020-21 Spanish Primera – Real Madrid vs Villarreal Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Where is Real Madrid vs Villarreal being played? Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano, Madrid. Where can I get tickets for Real Madrid vs Villarreal? No tickets...
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Benzema Has Scored Eight Winning Goals in La Liga This Season

Karim Benzema’s performances have been critical to Real Madrid’s success and attempt to remain competitive over the last several seasons. Los Blancos has been undergoing a transition due to the departure of major players as well as changes in coaching staff. One of the constant positives throughout this stretch has been none other than the club’s leading man. Benzema has been one of the team’s best players in recent times and this season has been no different as he notched an impressive eight winning goals in La Liga, with one game to go.
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Varane rejoins Real Madrid squad in training, available against Villarreal

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane was able to complete Wednesday’s training session with the rest of the squad and will be ready to face Villarreal in the last match of the 2020-2021 season this Saturday. Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez have been completing great performances lately and it’s not clear...
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid president Florentino plans THIRTEEN player summer sale

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez hopes to raise a fortune from a massive summer clearout - with as many as THIRTEEN players up for sale. Okdiario says current squad players and also loanees will all be transfer-listed as Florentino aims to raise a massive €280m from their outgoing summer business.
Soccersquawka.com

La Liga best players: Top ten performers from the 2020/21 season

It’s been another eventful season in Spain, with LaLiga’s title race going to the wire, Real Sociedad collecting their first Copa del Rey trophy in 32 years, and Lionel Messi habitually leading the Pichichi race. So, as we approach the finishing line, now would be a pertinent moment to reflect...
Soccerthemastonline.com

TopStar beams La Liga’s title decider

La Liga’s title-deciding final round will be played this weekend. Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid both go into the games with hopes of being crowned champions. Diego Simeone’s side are two points clear at the top and need a win to secure the title against Zinedine Zidane’s squad. These matches...
UEFAsportsmax.tv

Casillas claims Zidane should not be criticised if Real Madrid fail to win LaLiga

Zinedine Zidane should be spared any blame if Real Madrid fail to win LaLiga this season, according to the club's former goalkeeper Iker Casillas. Madrid are two points behind leaders and city rivals Atletico ahead of the final round of fixtures. Atleti travel to relegation-threatened Real Valladolid while Madrid are...
SoccerAS.com

Real Madrid: Zidane exit wouldn't affect Mbappé move

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappé wouldn’t be affected by an end-of-season change of coach at the Bernabéu, AS understands. Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane’s future at the LaLiga giants is in serious doubt, with former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and club legend Raúl González Blanco in the frame to replace the Frenchman if he does leave the 13-time European champions in the summer.