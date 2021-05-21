Zidane: “After 37 matches, why waste time talking about next year right now?”

Youth against party overload. Zidane lined up his youngest starting team in the league against Granada this season: (the average age of the eleven was even lower in the Cup against Alcoyano). The Real Madrid coach started up to six U-23 players in the penultimate match in the fight for the title: Miguel Gutiérrez (19 years old), Rodrygo (20), Vinicius (20), Marvin (20), Fede Valverde (22) and Militao (23 years after January). The list of holders was completed by three thirty-somethings (Modric -35-, Benzema -33- and Nacho -31-) and Casemiro and Courtois (29 years each). A team with an average age of 26 years and 18 days. Between Miguel Gutiérrez and Modric there are almost 16 years of difference. The average age of the eleven white starter had only lowered this League to 27 years in another game: against Getafe on matchday 33.