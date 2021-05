After decades of starting successful airlines and dreaming up new ways to operate them, David Neeleman is again plotting a different course, this time for staffing. The sole source of flight attendants for Neeleman’s upstart Breeze Airways will be full-time, online students at Utah Valley University. The recruits, potentially as young as 18 years old, will be trained at the company’s expense and work while they study. Once they finish school, though, the Breeze gig ends. They can apply for another job at the airline—but not as flight attendants.