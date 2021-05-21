newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

How Habitat Horticulture is building a living wall empire

By Simon Campbell – Contributing Writer
Posted by 
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Habitat Horticulture cultivated a new species of organic construction.

www.bizjournals.com
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
710
Followers
2K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Species#Habitat Horticulture#Sfmoma#Facebook#Cal Poly University#Organic Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Manhattan, NYnny360.com

Ship larger than Empire State Building sailing into N.Y. Harbor

NEW YORK — A container ship larger than the Empire State Building will float into New York Harbor next week and become the biggest vessel to ever dock on the East Coast. The 1,300-foot CMA CGM Marco Polo spans the length of five Manhattan blocks and at the time of its christening in 2013 was the world’s biggest container ship. Many ships launched since then are even bigger.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

WATCH: The Many Owners of the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building is the ultimate trophy property. Savvy real estate pros will know that today, it’s owned by Tony Malkin’s Empire State Realty Trust — but they might not know the winding path it took to become the crown jewel of the publicly traded REIT’s portfolio. From its...
Bordentown, NJprincetoninfo.com

A Note on Horticultural History

While a rose by any other name is still a rose, not so with irises — especially the Carr Iris. Named after the historic Bordentown horticulturist and flower hybridist Franklin Carr, the iris bearing his name has a distinct pedigree. As City of Bordentown signage notes, “A famed Iris hybridizer,...
AdvocacyTimes Union

Building buzz for sustainable living

When searching for a new apartment, there are a few buzzwords embedded in the listings that can make a potential place worth scheduling a viewing. Beyond hitting the required number of bedrooms and baths or being in a desirable location, the words “utilities included” are attractive to apartment dwellers because they translate in to cost savings, convenience and added value. But while the tenant benefits are obvious when writing out a single check for living expenses each month, it’s not immediately clear why — or how — a landlord is able to offer residences free of utility bill expenses without having to pick up the costs themselves.
New York City, NYTravelPulse

Refurbished Empire State Building Heralds New York Reopening

The COVID-19 pandemic’s travel shutdown in 2020 impacted New York as much as any global city relative to tourism. Fortunately, the continuing distribution of coronavirus-fighting vaccines has dramatically improved the Big Apple’s opportunity to again welcome crowds of international visitors to its iconic attractions in 2021. As in pre-pandemic times,...
Agriculturearxiv.org

Mapping oil palm density at country scale: An active learning approach

Accurate mapping of oil palm is important for understanding its past and future impact on the environment. We propose to map and count oil palms by estimating tree densities per pixel for large-scale analysis. This allows for fine-grained analysis, for example regarding different planting patterns. To that end, we propose a new, active deep learning method to estimate oil palm density at large scale from Sentinel-2 satellite images, and apply it to generate complete maps for Malaysia and Indonesia. What makes the regression of oil palm density challenging is the need for representative reference data that covers all relevant geographical conditions across a large territory. Specifically for density estimation, generating reference data involves counting individual trees. To keep the associated labelling effort low we propose an active learning (AL) approach that automatically chooses the most relevant samples to be labelled. Our method relies on estimates of the epistemic model uncertainty and of the diversity among samples, making it possible to retrieve an entire batch of relevant samples in a single iteration. Moreover, our algorithm has linear computational complexity and is easily parallelisable to cover large areas. We use our method to compute the first oil palm density map with $10\,$m Ground Sampling Distance (GSD) , for all of Indonesia and Malaysia and for two different years, 2017 and 2019. The maps have a mean absolute error of $\pm$7.3 trees/$ha$, estimated from an independent validation set. We also analyse density variations between different states within a country and compare them to official estimates. According to our estimates there are, in total, $>1.2$ billion oil palms in Indonesia covering $>$15 million $ha$, and $>0.5$ billion oil palms in Malaysia covering $>6$ million $ha$.
Science Daily

Microscopic fossils record ancient climate conditions

Fifty-six million years ago, as the Earth's climate warmed by five to eight degrees C, new land mammals evolved, tropical forests expanded, giant insects and reptiles appeared and the chemistry of the ocean changed. Through it all, bacteria in the ocean in what is now New Jersey kept a record of the changes in their environment through forming tiny magnetic particles. Now, those particles and their record are all that's left of these microorganisms. Thanks to new research tools, that record is finally being read.
Animalsgrit.com

Support Bees with These Flowering Plants, Shelter and Water

Farmers, gardeners and conservationists all sometimes clash on various issues such as pesticide use, wild animal control and other topics. However, one thing that we are all in agreement on is that we need to protect and preserve our bee population. Although bees are not our only pollinators, they are...
Economyearlytorise.com

223 – How to Live Your Ultimate Purpose and Build Your Business with Bedros Keuilian

How to Find Your Ultimate Purpose: Do you know how to live your ultimate purpose?. People change their business, their process, their strategies so often because they do not have a vision. You need to have a vision of where you want to end up in life! Take that vision and make a plan. Take that plan and be relentlessly disciplined until you achieve what you set out to do!
Wildlifegeneticliteracyproject.org

‘Gene Conservation Units’ may be key to preserving rare species — and maintaining evolutionary processes to help them adapt to environmental change

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. UK landowners and conservationists welcome wider-spread use of Gene Conservation Units (GCUs) to help protect some of the rarest plants and insects, research at the University of York has shown.
Interior Designaspiremetro.com

Create A Stunning Outdoor Space This Summer With These Tips

Designer Chris Barrett approaches an outdoor space the same way she would an indoor space – determining the functions of the area first, and making sure the decor, lighting and extras unique to her clients follow suit. Before we dive into summer, we checked in with Chris to get a few tips on creating the best possible outdoor space.
Animalsfruitgrowersnews.com

Periodical cicada management on blueberries outlined

As we await the emergence of Brood X of the periodical cicada this year, it’s time to think about what steps you might take to protect your small fruit plantings. Blueberries, like other woody species, can suffer significant damage, while raspberries and blackberries are less affected mainly because canes are short-lived. Ribes (gooseberries and currants) seem to be less preferred by cicadas than other small fruit crops, though data on these crops are limited. Although adult cicadas (Magicicada septendecim) can fly long distances, damage from Periodical Cicada tends to be concentrated around woods, fencerows, and shade trees that were present 17 years ago.
Collegesmit.edu

Twelve from MIT awarded 2021 Fulbright Fellowships

Twelve MIT student affiliates have won fellowships for the Fulbright 2021-22 grant year. Their host country destinations include Brazil, Iceland, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Spain, and Taiwan, where they will conduct research, earn a graduate degree, or teach English. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State,...
SciencePhys.org

Life on Earth may be carbon-based, but another element matters, too

Middle school students learn in science class about the carbon cycle—the flow of carbon among the atmosphere, living organisms, soil and the oceans. But another, less familiar cycle also plays a crucial role in the balance of nature: the nitrogen cycle. Nitrogen constitutes about 78% of the Earth's atmosphere, where...