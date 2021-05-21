Executive Profile: George Jacob, CEO, Aquarium of the Bay

Oakland-based architect Ken Lowney’s early career was spent designing anchor grocery stores like Safeways, Andronico’s and Whole Foods markets — earning him the title “grocery king.” But given how active his firm, Lowney Architecture, has become in the modular construction space, particularly for housing, “modular man” would probably be a more appropriate descriptor. “We’re still doing a lot of retail, even right now — grocery-anchored retail and hotels. But what we’ve really shifted to is becoming a multifamily housing architect,” Lowney told me. Increasing construction and labor costs have fueled this demand, causing Lowney to shift the focus of his business with the pandemic only exacerbating the need for affordable construction. Among Lowney’s current modular projects is the Mayfair development on a city-owned block in El Cerrito. The project, which is being developed in partnership with Holiday Development and Bridge Housing, includes 223 affordable and market-rate housing units near the El Cerrito del Norte BART Station in U-shaped buildings that surround a pair of open courtyards. Before and after founding his firm in 2003, the Palo Alto native’s clients have run the gamut from small and large companies, nonprofits, city governments, communities and private developers inNorthern California and throughout the United States.