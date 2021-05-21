Army Of The Dead Star Ana De La Reguera Reveals She Didn't Know She Was Being Cast In A Major Role - Exclusive

newsbreak-logo
By Tim Lammers
Looper
 20 hours ago
Actor Ana de la Reguera has had her share of high-profile roles over the years — from turns in such films as "Nacho Libre" and "Cowboys & Aliens," to appearing in several TV series including "Eastbound & Down," "Narcos," and "Goliath." Despite all of her years of experience, de la Reguera still never imagined that she would be so high on the list of actors Zack Snyder wanted for his new zombie heist thriller "Army of the Dead."

