Silver Range Converts Cold Springs Property Option to Royalty Interest

ACCESSWIRE
 1 day ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNG) ("Silver Range") announces that it has amended its Cold Springs property option agreement with Supernova Metals Corp. (SUPR) ("Supernova"). Cold Springs (the "Property") is located 80 km east of Fallon and 66 km west of Austin...

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

