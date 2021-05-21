Viewpoint: Can modular fulfill its long-held promise?

As every architect and professional working in the building industry knows, construction is a labor intensive and time consuming process. Expected difficulties with construction and installation can be compounded by unforeseen delays caused by mechanical errors, political or economic circumstances, or even weather. As such, some of the best construction products on the market work to minimize installation times and labor. BŌK Modern's Structurally Integrated Metal Panel System, for example, reduces installation time in the field and minimizes redundant supporting structural elements, which allows for savings in both materials and in the high cost of field labor. At the same time, their panel system provides superior customizability, making them ideal for a variety of different architectural and construction needs.