Cooks and nurses guarding inmates with US prisons down 6K officers

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, MICHAEL BALSAMO
FOX26
 22 hours ago
Nearly one-third of federal correctional officer jobs in the United States are vacant, forcing prisons to use cooks, teachers, nurses and other workers to guard inmates. At a federal penitentiary in Texas, prisoners are locked in their cells on weekends because there are not enough guards to watch them. Elsewhere in the system, fights are breaking out, several inmates have escaped in recent months and, in Illinois, at one of the most understaffed prisons in the country, five inmates have died in homicides or suicides since March 2020.

kmph.com
Fresno, CA
