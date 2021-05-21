Solid State : Asia Gold-Lockdowns cripple Indian market as discounts hit 8-month high

newsbreak-logo
Markets

Asia Gold-Lockdowns cripple Indian market as discounts hit 8-month high

 22 hours ago

May 21 (Reuters) - Widespread lockdowns coupled with a jump in domestic prices stifled the physical gold market in India, as it grappled with a fierce COVID-19 wave, forcing dealers to offer the steepest discounts in eight months. "There's hardly any movement in bullion market as jewellery stores are closed...

