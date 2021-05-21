Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Receipt of Consents Required to Extend the Maturity of its Debt to May 2023

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc." or the "Company"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, today announced that, as reported by Ipreo LLC, the information agent for the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation (as such terms are defined below), the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes (as defined below) that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the early tender date of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 19, 2021 was $346,084,000, or 98.88% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes. Pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation the withdrawal deadline has passed and, accordingly, Existing Notes validly tendered in the Exchange Offer may no longer be withdrawn, except in limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law. As a result of the receipt of the Requisite Consents (as defined in the Offering Memorandum (as defined below)), on May 20, 2021, the Existing Notes Issuers (as defined below) entered into a supplemental indenture that gives effect to the Proposed Amendments (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) to the Existing Notes, and the Proposed Amendments will become operative on the settlement date for the Exchange Offer.