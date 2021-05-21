newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellevue, WA

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Receipt of Consents Required to Extend the Maturity of its Debt to May 2023

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 1 day ago

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc." or the "Company"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, today announced that, as reported by Ipreo LLC, the information agent for the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation (as such terms are defined below), the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes (as defined below) that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the early tender date of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 19, 2021 was $346,084,000, or 98.88% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes. Pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation the withdrawal deadline has passed and, accordingly, Existing Notes validly tendered in the Exchange Offer may no longer be withdrawn, except in limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law. As a result of the receipt of the Requisite Consents (as defined in the Offering Memorandum (as defined below)), on May 20, 2021, the Existing Notes Issuers (as defined below) entered into a supplemental indenture that gives effect to the Proposed Amendments (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) to the Existing Notes, and the Proposed Amendments will become operative on the settlement date for the Exchange Offer.

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
585
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Bellevue, WA
Business
City
Bellevue, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Finance#Credit Ratings#Investment Management#Debt Management#Financial Management#Information Management#Wa#The Company#Ipreo Llc#Company#Cusip#Trilogy Llc#Trilogy Llc#Lrb Ii Rrb#Offering Memorandum#Tip Inc#Tisp Finance Inc#Toronto Stock Exchange#Consents#Applicable Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

Horizons ETFs Announces May 2021 Distributions For Its Covered Call ETFs

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for its suite of covered call exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending May 31, 2021, as indicated in the table below. The ex-dividend...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

US Banking Giant Wells Fargo To Offer Crypto Services to Wealthy Clients

The fourth-largest bank in the United States is embracing crypto. Wells Fargo announced this month that it will offer select clients an actively managed cryptocurrency strategy. In a report titled The Investment Rationale for Cryptocurrencies, the Wells Fargo Investment Institute (WFII) says cryptocurrencies have evolved into a viable investment class.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Brokers International partners with Finaeo

Brokers International has partnered with insurtech Finaeo to transform how US insurance agents work with their insurance marketing organization. The partnership aims to reduce inefficiencies along the supply chain and empower agents to transition to a digital future, Finaeo said. It will provide agents with access to the resources and...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Hamilton Insurance Group secures CFO replacement

Craig Howie has been hired to succeed Tony Ursano as group chief financial officer at Hamilton Insurance Group. In a release, the Bermuda-headquartered specialty underwriter revealed that Ursano will be leaving the company in the middle of July to set up an insurance and insurtech advisory business. His replacement, meanwhile, will take on the top finance post on July 01.
BusinessTire Business

Sailun opens North American sales/distribution company

BRAMPTON, Ontario — China's Sailun Group Co. Ltd. has established Sailun Tire Americas (STA), a wholly owned subsidiary, to oversee distribution of the Sailun brand in North America. The new company, based in the Toronto suburb of Brampton, already has been accepted by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada...
Greenville, SCgreenvillebusinessmag.com

United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Acquisition of FinTrust Capital Partners, LLC

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) said May 13 it will acquire FinTrust Capital Partners, LLC (FinTrust), and its operating subsidiaries FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC, FinTrust Capital Benefit Group, LLC and FinTrust Brokerage Services, LLC. Terms weren’t disclosed. FinTrust is a 13-year-old employee-owned investment advisory firm headquartered in Greenville, South...
Economyelreporterosf.com

US companies file US $100 million claim for breaching investor protections

Lead company says Mexican courts provided ‘little to no legal movement’. A United States oil services group has filed a US $100-million legal claim against Mexico with the World Bank, arguing that the government has breached investor protections enshrined in the now-defunct North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). According to...
Real Estateaithority.com

PropTech Startup zavvie Taps New $1.75 Million Inside Round

PropTech startup zavvie, the first complete agent-centric brokerage selling solutions platform and marketplace, announced the completion of a $1.75 million inside round from existing investors, including Second Century Ventures, backed by the National Association of Realtors. The rapid market penetration of verified institutional buyers, including iBuyers and “buy before you...
Pharmaceuticalsprecisionvaccinations.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Intramuscular Injection (TAK-919)

COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Intramuscular Injection (TAK-919) Description. The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Intramuscular Injection is an mRNA vaccine targeted against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein authorized for use in Japan on May 21, 2021. Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW)...
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Fintech Expert Michael Pearl Joins Kirobo as COO

Tel Aviv-based Kirobo, a startup working on decentralized solutions, has appointed Michael Pearl as the company’s new chief operating officer, who already took up his new role. Pearl joined the company weeks after it raised $5 million in funding from DigiMax, another company providing Artificial Intelligence and crypto technology solutions....
Businessindicanews.com

Indian-American cardiologist invests in Mumbai-based EV charging startup

INDICA NEWS BUREAU- An eminent Indian-American cardiologist and philanthropist, has raised more than $15mn in Series A funding for a Mumbai-based electric vehicle charging solutions company, Magenta EV Solutions. Besides being a cardiologist, Dr. Kiran Patel is a billionaire and a serial entrepreneur. “My wife and I have always believed...
Congress & Courtssecurityboulevard.com

High Court Deals Blow to Data Privacy Regulations

Like the Kubler-Ross stages of grief, there are multiple stages of data breach. Anger, denial, blame, investigation, litigation, regulation and, ultimately, resignation. This includes possible class action litigation by consumers, banks, vendors, suppliers or others impacted by the failure to adequately protect data, shareholder derivative lawsuits by investors for failure to protect critical corporate assets, payment card industry “fines” (actually, contract penalties) and costs associated with breach notifications and mitigation. One arrow in the government’s quiver has been the possibility of enhanced government regulation. But a U.S. Supreme Court decision on April 21 calls into question the ability of at least one government agency to impose certain sanctions for failures to protect data privacy and security.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Morgan Stanley CEO shakes up leadership in search for successor

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) announced a slew of leadership changes on Thursday, firing the starting gun on the competition to replace Chief Executive Officer James Gorman in the coming years. The Wall Street bank named its institutional securities business chief Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein, the head of its wealth management...
Fraud Crimesai-cio.com

PE Fund CEO Charged With Lying to Secure $95 Million Loan

The CEO of a private equity fund has been indicted on wire fraud, bank fraud, and identity theft charges for allegedly using a forged audit letter, as well as fake subscription agreements and bank statements, to obtain a $95 million subscription-backed line of credit. According to an indictment unsealed in...
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Fifty Hills Real Estate Partners With Side, Setting the Precedent for Today's and Tomorrow's Real Estate Clients

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Fifty Hills Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Fifty Hills Real Estate, specializing in pairing energetic, driven homebuyers with luxury properties that define the San Francisco lifestyle, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
WorldMedicalXpress

Russians infected with crossover flu virus suggests possibility of another pandemic

Two virus researchers in China are recommending security measures after seven Russian farm workers became infected with a crossover flu virus last year. In their Perspectives piece published in the journal Science, Weifeng Shi and George Gao, both of whom are affiliated with multiple institutions in China, suggest that the makeup and history of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza virus threaten the possibility of another pandemic.