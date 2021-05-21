LONGi releases white paper on its proprietary Smart Soldering technology
LONGi, the world leading solar technology company, has issued a white paper on its proprietary “Smart Soldering” technology, applied in its new-generation Hi-MO 5 series high-power 182mm modules. With the ongoing volume application of large-format PV modules in utility-scale plants, the unique technology can guarantee their loading capacity, enabling energy yield to be optimized throughout their whole lifecycle, delivering more value-added benefits to global investors in power plants, partners and customers.www.pv-tech.org