LONGi releases white paper on its proprietary Smart Soldering technology

PV Tech
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGi, the world leading solar technology company, has issued a white paper on its proprietary “Smart Soldering” technology, applied in its new-generation Hi-MO 5 series high-power 182mm modules. With the ongoing volume application of large-format PV modules in utility-scale plants, the unique technology can guarantee their loading capacity, enabling energy yield to be optimized throughout their whole lifecycle, delivering more value-added benefits to global investors in power plants, partners and customers.

