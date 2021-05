A call to all tank enthusiasts out there: are you having fun yet? It doesn't get much tank-ier than this. If a 49-point loss to an injured Utah Jazz team isn't enough for you, then you are impossible to please! Whether you are pro- or anti-tank, we have now come upon a game that erases this divide and unites us all. No matter how dire the situation, we can all agree that a day where the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers is a damn good day. And, in finding the thinnest of silver linings, a day where they don't just puts more fuel in the tank to get us to lottery day. So let's see how they did: